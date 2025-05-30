"He is clearly not a good guy"- When Anthony Starr made his feelings clear about Homelander in The Boys

Anthony Starr has delivered what could be one of television's most menacing villains ever with Homelander, the primary character in the hit Prime Video series The Boys. The character has evolved significantly over the seasons, and currently stands as the one with the highest kill count as well as the most evil deeds.

Anthony Starr has long been critical of fans glorifying Homelander. He has time and again critiqued this, even in a very recent interview, where he called out fans for painting Homelander as a hero while he is everything that is not.

Starr had previously commented on a similar topic in a 2023 interview with the LA Times, where he said a "strange" thing was happening with the character. Discussing Homelander, Starr had said:

"There’s a very strange thing that’s happened with the character, though he is clearly not a good guy. A lot of people have glommed onto him. There’s a weird element out there that actually kind of idolize him. I’ve seen some s— on Twitter and I’m like, ‘Wait, What? You are missing the point entirely!’"

Essentially, Homelander represents everything that is wrong with the people in power, and it should be viewed as such. But it seems that most have taken the wrong message out of this and continue to glorify Homelander as a character.

Anthony Starr continues to maintain his stance on Homelander

Just like in 2023, Anthony Starr spoke about Homelander once again in a recent interview ahead of the final season of The Boys. In this recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that he is surprised by fans siding with Homelander after all that has happened over the past seasons.

He said:

"We had a bunch of guys that we all kind of knocked them down a little but on social media to say, 'This guy is not the hero of any story,'...They were really glorifying him, they loved him. Which is surreal,...What I didn't expect was that people would be so conflicted around it and, you know, finding themselves finding empathy for this monster,"

The glorification of Homelander does stem a little from Anthony Starr's brilliant portrayal that adds depth to the character. But it is no secret that the character is a mass murdering psychopath with endless power. The previous season of The Boys saw some of the worst of Homelander as he seemed to slowly get more and more into his element.

If this continues, it will be worth seeing where Homelander goes and what he does in the final season of the show.

Beyond The Boys, Anthony Starr had a full career that encompassed a lot of great things. He won the AACTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, among many other accolades. He also continues his work beyond the famed Amazon Prime Video show. He recently appeared in The Studio, one of the most acclaimed shows of the year, and in G20, another Prime Video release.

We can expect to see more things from Anthony Starr after his stint as Homelander comes to an end.

We expect to hear more details about The Boys season 5 soon. Stay tuned.

