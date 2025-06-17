Rosario Tijeras season 4: Full list of cast and characters explored

Rosario Tijeras season 4 will premiere on June 18, 2025, on Netflix. The upcoming season of this popular Mexican crime drama show will return on Azteca 7, picking up exactly where the third season ended.

The story of Rosario Tijeras season 4 continues. Rosario is a complicated woman who has been hurt, hurt others, and wants to get revenge. She becomes a fierce figure in the world of crime after surviving terrible abuse.

Rosario Tijeras season 4 features Bárbara de Regil, Luis Alberti, Luis Fernando Peña, and Roberto Sosa in the main roles. Luis Alberti returns to his role after Season 3. Luis Fernando Peña, who has played important parts in movies and TV shows, is back as El Papi.

Main cast members of Rosario Tijeras season 4

1) Bárbara de Regil as Rosario Tijeras

Bárbara de Regil at Univision's 36th Premio Lo Nuestro (Source: Getty)

Bárbara de Regil plays the central role of Rosario Tijeras, a woman shaped by abuse and violence who becomes a feared figure in the criminal underworld. In season 4, Rosario continues to fight to stay alive while keeping her family safe and facing enemies from her past.

She got her start on TV with Bajo el alma and became famous with Rosario Tijeras (2016–2019). She has been in the action movie Blackout (2022) with Josh Duhamel and was the lead in the Telemundo romantic comedy Parientes a la fuerza.

2) Luis Alberti as Brandon

Luis Alberti at 65th Berlin Film Festival (Source: Getty)

Luis Alberti plays a pivotal character in Rosario Tijeras season 4. Born on October 30, 1981, in Mexico City, Alberti graduated from La Casa del Teatro and trained under respected instructors such as David Hevia and Carolina Politi. He began his career in experimental theater, founding the company Vaca 35 teatro en grupo, and is currently active in Teatro Lúcido.

On television, he is widely recognized for his role as Lupe Esparza in the TNT biopic Bronco: Un éxito Indomable and for his work in Enemigo Íntimo 2, S.W.A.T., and El Candidato.

Alberti played in film roles in Carmín Tropical, Eisenstein in Guanajuato, and Workforce, winning the Ariel Award for Best Actor in 2020.

3) Luis Fernando Peña as El Papi

Luis Fernando Peña at "La Reina del Sur" Press Conference (Source: Getty)

Luis Fernando Peña plays El Papi, a streetwise character who balances between loyalty and personal survival. In Rosario Tijeras season 4, his part grows as he gets more involved in Rosario's dangerous world. El Papi has both strength and moral doubt, which makes him a complex and essential character as the story unfolds.

Peña became famous early on with the 2002 movie Amar te duele. For Perfume de violetas and De la calle, he was nominated for an Ariel Award. He has been in movies like Sin nombre, Victorio, and Desierto adentro.

On TV, he has been in shows like Clase 406, Teresa, and Mentir para vivir. Peña is also involved in theater, having been in shows like Cash and 12 Angry Men.

4) Roberto Sosa as Don Américo

Roberto Sosa at Paramount Forum (Source: Getty)

Roberto Sosa plays Don Américo, a powerful and manipulative figure. He is one of Rosario’s key antagonists in Rosario Tijeras season 4. He is a strong and dishonest character. His character is smart, cruel, and well-established in the criminal hierarchy. Sosa has played the part for decades and has a calm but scary screen presence.

Sosa has been acting continuously since 1978 and is known for his roles in De la Calle, El patrullero, Lolo, and Fibra óptica. His mother is the actress Evangelina Martínez, and his father was the director Roberto Sosa Rodríguez.

Supporting cast of Rosario Tijeras season 4

The supporting cast includes several experienced and talented actors who play key roles in pushing the narrative forward:

Samantha Acuña as Ruby

Iván Arana as Gael

Cecilia Toussaint as Betty

Regina Reynoso as Claudia

Manuel Sevilla as Estrada

Anette Michel as Victoria

Said Sandoval as Payaso

Gaby Mellado as Ximena

Manuel Alcaraz as El Tuerto

Daniel Martínez as Moya

Mariana Zaragoza as Vanessa

Everardo Arzate as Pineda

Eutimio Fuentes as Finura

Production crew of Rosario Tijeras season 4

Producers:

María Fernanda Bateman (Executive Producer)

Alejandro Garcia Wiedemann (Executive Producer)

Carlos Quintanilla Sakar (Executive Producer)

Araceli Sanchez Mariscal (Executive Producer)

Directors:

Danny Gavidia

Victor Herrera McNaught

David R. Romay

Carlos Quintanilla Sakar (Creative Director)

Writers: Lina Arboleda, Berenice Cardenas, Joaquín Guerrero Casasola, Andrés Montoya, Carlos Quintanilla Sakar

Composer: Camilo Sanabria

Cinematographers: Damián Aguilar, Juan Pablo Ambris, Santiago Barreiro

Editors: Carlos Caridad-Montero, Luis Patiño

Casting Director: Juan Pablo Rincon

Production Designer: Ana Magis

Rosario Tijeras season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix.

