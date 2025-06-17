Rosario Tijeras season 4: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Rosario Tijeras is back with season 4 after a six-year break. The new season premieres on Netflix on June 18, 2025.

The show stars Bárbara de Regil as Rosario, a woman who becomes a feared assassin after a troubled childhood. In season 4, the story shifts to her daughter Ruby, who now faces secrets from her past and dangers from Rosario’s old enemies. The new season takes place years after Rosario's sacrifices in season 3.

Adriana Pelusi and Carlos Quintanilla made the telenovela, which is based on a Colombian show of the same name. It became popular because of its themes and how well it showed the real life of Mexico's underworld.

The official synopsis of season 4 reads,

"A woman from one of the poorest neighborhoods in Mexico City is a warrior by nature, a woman wanted by all, a passionate lover who gives herself to two young high class living a stormy and sweet relationship. Content collapsed."

Everything to know about Rosario Tijeras season 4

Rosario Tijeras season 4 will officially premiere on Netflix on June 18, 2025, marking its comeback after six years. The return was confirmed in May 2023, with filming beginning on May 2, 2024, and ending on August 5, 2024.

This season is expected to keep up the tradition of action and suspense, but with a new focus on Ruby, Rosario's teenage daughter. Azteca won't be airing the fourth season like it did with the first three. Instead, it will be available worldwide on Netflix.

Plot of Rosario Tijeras season 4

Rosario Tijeras season 4 follows the aftermath of Rosario’s dramatic exit and centers around Ruby, who is now a teenager. Ruby is caught between living a normal life and dealing with the dark history that her mother left behind. As she starts uncovering Rosario’s secrets, she becomes deeply involved in the criminal world her mother once tried to escape.

In season 3, Rosario gives up everything to save her kidnapped daughter from El Ángel, a criminal and her ex-boyfriend. Ruby now knows more about the people who were in Rosario's life, both friends and enemies, years later. She is forced to make decisions involving betrayal, power, and justice.

Ruby is not just discovering Rosario’s story; she is also building her own. The season focuses on Ruby’s transformation, as she shifts from a vulnerable teenager to someone who must take charge of her fate.

Her path is filled with conflict, and the choices she makes will decide whether she escapes or continues the violent legacy of her mother.

Rosario Tijeras season 4 was developed through a collaboration between TV Azteca and Sony Pictures Television, continuing the partnership that began with the original season in 2016. The filming for this season began on May 2, 2024, and ended on August 5, 2024. The show had a gritty tone, so filming took place in Mexico City and other cities.

The show first aired with Salvador "Chava" Cartas and Alejandro Lozano as directors and Bárbara de Regil, José María de Tavira, and Antonio Gaona as the main characters.

Rosario Tijeras season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

