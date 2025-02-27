Counterstrike: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Netflix is gearing up to release Counterstrike, a high-octane action thriller, that features combat sequences and a story of survival. Directed by Mexican filmmaker Chava Cartas, the film brings a unique twist to the action genre by blending military expertise with a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Ad

The film takes viewers to the dangerous borderlands between the United States and Mexico, where a group of unsuspecting individuals becomes the target of a ruthless killing squad.

However, their attackers soon realize they have made a fatal mistake and their intended victims are elite special forces operatives.

Counterstrike is an action thriller premiering on Netflix on February 28, 2025, featuring elite Mexican special forces battling a deadly sicario squad.

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

What is the release date and who stars in Counterstrike?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Counterstrike is set to be released exclusively on Netflix on February 28, 2025. The film is expected to be available for streaming worldwide, bringing its high-energy action sequences to a global audience.

The cast features a talented lineup of actors, many of whom are well-known in Latin American cinema. The ensemble includes:

Noé Hernández (We Are the Flesh) as Josefo

(We Are the Flesh) as Josefo Luis Alberti (Eisenstein in Guanajuato) as Armando

(Eisenstein in Guanajuato) as Armando Mayra Batalla (Huesera: The Bone Woman) as Lucía

(Huesera: The Bone Woman) as Lucía Roberta Burns (Sed da Venganza) as Teniente Atenea

(Sed da Venganza) as Teniente Atenea Luis Curiel (Control Z)

(Control Z) Alejandra Herrera (La Fama De La Pareja) as Sargento Quetzal

(La Fama De La Pareja) as Sargento Quetzal Guillermo Quintanilla (¿Quién es quién?) as Coronel Marcelo

(¿Quién es quién?) as Coronel Marcelo Leonardo Alonso (El Vigilante) as Dámaso

(El Vigilante) as Dámaso Guillermo Nava (Rosario Tijeras)

(Rosario Tijeras) Ishbel Bautista (El sapo de cristal)

(El sapo de cristal) Pedro Joaquín (The Gasoline Thieves)

(The Gasoline Thieves) Mario Alberto Monroy (Volver a Caer) as Tuco

(Volver a Caer) as Tuco David Calderón León (C.I.A.)

(C.I.A.) Luz Ramos (Ringo, la pelea de su vida) as Teniente Stum

(Ringo, la pelea de su vida) as Teniente Stum Manuel Villegas (La rebelión) as Adalberto

(La rebelión) as Adalberto José Luis Enríquez (Como dice el dicho) as Joaquín

(Como dice el dicho) as Joaquín Israel Islas (The Envoys)

(The Envoys) Cesar Antulio (New Order) as Agente Fiscal

(New Order) as Agente Fiscal Edgar Novoa (Sr. Ávila) as Agente Márquez

(Sr. Ávila) as Agente Márquez Sergio Jurado (L’Squad) as Secretario Arvizu

(L’Squad) as Secretario Arvizu Alberto Ornelas (Verano del 99) as Maik

(Verano del 99) as Maik Mario Escalante (Síncopa) as Lalo ‘el marrano’

Ad

What is Counterstrike about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The story of Counterstrike revolves around a group of five friends who embark on a seemingly ordinary shopping trip to the US-Mexico border. However, their day takes a dark turn when they are suddenly targeted by a highly trained sicario killing squad. What the assassins fail to realize is that their intended victims are not civilians they are members of the Murciélagos, Mexico’s elite military special forces.

What starts as a mission for the assassins quickly turns into a brutal fight for survival, as the soldiers use their advanced combat skills to turn the tables on their attackers. The film showcases tactical warfare, relentless action, and strategic battles, making it an intense watch for action-thriller enthusiasts.

Ad

More details about the movie explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chava Cartas, the director behind Counterstrike, is known for crafting compelling action films and thrillers. His directorial style blends high-intensity sequences with strong character development, ensuring that the film delivers both action-packed moments and an engaging narrative.

The screenplay, written by José Rubén Escalante Méndez, brings realism to the film by drawing from the real-world experiences of military operatives facing off against organized crime syndicates.

The film’s runtime is 84 minutes, making it a tightly packed thriller with little room for slow moments. The concise storytelling allows for non-stop action while maintaining a gripping sense of tension throughout the movie.

Ad

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"When a hostage rescue mission creates a new enemy, Capt. Guerrero and his elite soldiers must face an ambush by a criminal group."

With its February 28, 2025 release date set, fans of high-stakes action films can look forward to an intense viewing experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback