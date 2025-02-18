6 movies to watch if you liked Finestkind

Directed by Brian Helgeland and starring Ben Foster, Jenna Ortega, and Tommy Lee Jones, Finestkind, is a crime thriller about two brothers who are opposite of each other but get reunited as adults. The two find themselves forced into a perilous deal with a crime syndicate in Boston and an enigmatic young woman is caught in the middle.

Ad

The film explores family dynamics and organized crime and is a powerful picture of brotherly bonds. The movie has stellar performances by all of the cast and is a gritty and realistic look at crime and relationships.

Viewers who enjoyed the movie and want to watch something similar with themes on family and crime can check the list below for some similar themes.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Road to Perdition, Legend, and other movies like Finestkind

1) Out of the Furnace (Prime Video)

Ad

Trending

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson, Zoe Saldana, and others, this crime drama movie revolves around a steel mill worker, Russell (Bale), who is searching for his missing Iraq War veteran brother, Rodney (Casey Affleck).

Ad

Rodney disappeared after a fight arranged between an indebted bar owner and a New Jersey drug dealer. Like Finestkind, the movie is about brotherly bonds amidst criminal entanglements. Both movies have themes of familial relationships and are suspenseful.

2) Legend (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on a book by John Pearson, this biographical crime drama directed by Brian Helgeland features Tom Hardy in the title role. The movie is about the real-life Kray Twins, who rose through the ranks of the criminal underworld to become powerful mafia dons in England.

Ad

Like Finestkind, the movie explores the criminal underworld, has themes on family dynamics, and revolves around two brothers. Both movies blend crime, brotherhood, family, and suspense, to offer a gritty look at organized crime.

3) The Drop (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Michael R Roskam and based on a short story by Dennis Lehane, this crime movie stars Tom Hardy. It revolves around a barman, Bob (Hardy), who becomes entangled in an investigation when the mafia-run bar he works in is robbed.

Ad

Even though there are no brothers in this movie like Finestkind, it does have two cousins. Both movies have themes of crime, alliances, and loyalty, and showcase the underbelly of organized crime. Both movies have suspense and revolve around familial complexities.

4) We Own the Night (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Wahlberg, and others, this action thriller movie directed by James Gray, revolves around the manager of a nightclub, Bobby (Phoenix), who stays away from the criminal underworld, even though gangsters frequent his place.

Ad

But he decides to enter the dangerous world of the mafia when his brother is attacked by the Russian mafia. The movie is set in 1980s New York City and like Finestkind, it blends suspense, a story about two brothers, a crime backdrop, and family dynamics.

5) Running with the Devil (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Jason Cabell and starring Nicolas Cage, Laurence Fishburne, and others, this crime thriller revolves around a batch of cocaine going missing during a shipment from Mexico to Canada. The drug cartel then sends two experts, to investigate the robbery.

Ad

The movie is a realistic look at drug trafficking and is a gritty exploration of the underworld. Like Finestkind, the movie has a suspenseful narrative and delves around crime, its high-stakes nature, and the reality of relationships formed amidst this dangerous world.

6) Road to Perdition (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Tom Hanks and directed by Sam Mendes, this crime drama is based on a DC Comics graphic novel series by Max Allan Collins and Richard Piers Rayner. The movie is set in the 1930s, during the Great Depression, and revolves around a father and son, who seek revenge against a mobster who killed their entire family.

Ad

Like Finestkind, the movie has themes of familial bonds, even if it is father and son, rather than two brothers. Both movies have themes of loyalty, vengeance, and organized crime. The blend of family bonds amidst a backdrop of criminality is similar in both movies.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback