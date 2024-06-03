Is Finestkind based on a true story? Explained

The crime drama thriller Finestkind was produced and directed by Brian Helgeland, with Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff serving as co-producers. Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega, Tommy Lee Jones, Aaron Stanford, and Ismael Cruz Cordova are among the movie's stars.

The movie Finestkind, released on December 15, 2023, is about two half-brothers named Tom and Charlie who, while working in the commercial fishing industry as adults, happen to cross paths one fateful summer. The film isn't strictly based on a true story, despite its riveting storyline.

Rather, it finds inspiration in the life of Brian Helgeland, the film's director, who drew on his personal experiences as a fisherman and his family's stories to make the movie. Helgeland's personal ties and life experiences contribute to the film's story of family ties and sticking by one another in trying times.

Finestkind is not based on a true story

Although Finestkind is a work of fiction, writer, and director Brian Helgeland drew inspiration for it from his own experiences and actual occurrences. The movie takes place in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the hometown of Helgeland, a commercial fisherman who worked there as a child.

The plot includes aspects from Helgeland's own life, such as his family's engagement in commercial fishing and his interactions with local gangsters. The characters in the movie are modeled by people he knew when he was a fishing enthusiast.

In the film, brothers Tom and Charlie, who work in the hazardous field of commercial fishing, are reunited as adults for a summer. While the narrative is fictitious, Helgeland's and his family members' experiences as commercial fishermen are principally referenced.

The film is autobiographical and the characters in Finestkind, according to Helgeland, are composites of people he knew when he was a fishing guide.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on December 12, 2023, Helgeland stated:

“The characters are commercial fishermen. My dad was a commercial fisherman and so was my grandfather and I fished when I got out of college. (...) It was very surreal, almost like making a documentary.”

His battles with deciding between going to college and becoming a fisherman also had an impact on the narrative; Wallace, who is based on a young Helgeland, reflects these conflicts in his character.

What happens at the end of Finestkind?

The main characters of Finestkind undergo a series of dramatic occurrences that lead to a resolution of their troubles in the film's climactic finale. In a bid to get the seized fishing boat Finestkind, Charlie and Tom are made to pay a $100,000 fine. In hopelessness, they turn to Mabel, Charlie's girlfriend. The two brothers get the funds that they need, and Mabel, who serves Pete, a local drug dealer, offers for them to sneak heroin into the country.

But when a rival gang takes the shipment at gunpoint, the drug deal goes wrong. If Tom, Charlie, Mabel, and their families don't return the narcotics, Pete threatens them. When Eldridge, Tom's estranged father, finds out about the brothers' situation, he is dying of cancer. In a last-ditch effort at forgiveness, Eldridge shoots Pete to death in the coffee shop where the drug exchange took place.

Once Pete's threat is eliminated, Tom and Charlie manage to release the Finestkind boat and give Eldridge a proper farewell before he is hauled away by the authorities. Because of Eldridge's sacrifice, Tom, his son, can carry on the family's fishing tradition.

The film's emotional center is Eldridge's last act of love and sacrifice, which pulls the leads together in a time of crisis notwithstanding their flaws.

Who snitched on Finestkind?

As seen in the movie Finestkind, Tom and Charlie's friend Skeemo turned out to be the informant who alerted the drug dealers to the heroin cargo that they were transporting. Tom believes a friend or relative must have come clean after the drug deal goes wrong and the heroin package is taken by a rival gang. To identify the true snitch, he goes about questioning each member of his team one by one.

When Skeemo is discovered heavily stoned at his house, it is he who eventually confesses to betraying his team. Skeemo acknowledges that he acquired his fix from drug traffickers and told them about the stockpile of heroin that Tom and Charlie had been delivering because of his addiction. Charlie interrupts Tom before he can murder Skeemo in retaliation for his betrayal.

Charlie stops the murder since he knows that killing the informant would just force Tom deeper into a life of crime from which there is no way out. The brothers must deal with the fallout from Skeemo's actions since Pete Weeks, the dangerous drug boss, still needs to be paid. The drug lord is ultimately stopped by Eldridge, Tom's estranged father, who finally gives his life to keep the boys safe.

Finestkind is currently available to watch on the Paramount+ streaming service.