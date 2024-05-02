Apartment 7A on Paramount+: Everything to know about the Rosemary’s Baby prequel movie

Paramount+ is focused on the prospective release of Apartment 7A, the latest iteration of the epic Rosemary’s Baby franchise, which initially kicked off in 1968 with the original movie. Set on the novel series of the same title created by Ira Levin, the upcoming movie is the fourth movie of the franchise and acts as a prequel to the original film.

The psychological thriller was released in 1979, and the new movie will delve into the same house featured in the original. Apartment 7A will be set in 1965 New York and center around a young dancer who rents an apartment from an elderly couple. Starring Julia Garner, the movie will feature Dianne West as Margaux “Minnie” Castevet and focus on what happened in the apartment before Rosemary moved in.

The movie recently released its first-look image, giving fans a look into the elevator, also featured in Rosemary’s Baby. The film features a stellar cast apart from Garner and West and will be released sometime in Fall 2024.

Paramount+’s Apartment 7A: Everything you need to know

Although a specific release date has not yet been specified, the upcoming horror thriller will be released in the Halloween season. The movie will be a prequel to the 1968 classic, which was directed by Roman Polanski and recognized as one of the best classic horror films produced in Hollywood. The original movie, Rosemary's Baby, was adapted from a novel of the same name by Ira Levin.

While Apartment 7A played a significant role in the franchise, its origin story had not been explored, something the new movie will be taking up. Directed by Natalie Erika James, Apartment 7A will feature Terry Gionoffrio, a professional dancer played by Julia Garner.

She undergoes a career-threatening injury and decides to move into the apartment after being promised help by the elderly couple, who claim that they have a range of connections that can help Terry further her career.

Apart from the lead actors, the likes of Jim Sturgess, Kevin McNally, Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith have all been given significant roles in the movie. However, details about the plot have not been revealed thus far. Furthermore, the script has been co-written by director Natalie Erika James, alongside Christian White and Skylar James.

The movie has been created to deliver the Rosemary's Baby franchise to a modern audience and will act as the narrative that spurs further retells in the future. Jeff Grossman, the executive vice president of Programming at Paramount+, released a statement regarding the upcoming movie.

“Apartment 7A is the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season. Director Natalie Erika James and the prodigious creative team have crafted a chilling and clever new entry into the genre.”

Not only fans but the studio itself has high hopes for the upcoming release, which can be expected to be a genuine hair-raiser. Further details about Apartment 7A, including the specific release date, can be expected in the coming weeks and months.