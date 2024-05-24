"McDonalds got blood on their hands": Filmmaker who ate only MCD food for his film dies of Cancer ar 52

American documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock’s untimely demise has led to fans accusing McDonald’s of being at least partly responsible on Twitter. Aged 52, the Super Size Me helmer died at the age of 53 due to complications related to cancer.

The director had gained worldwide acclaim for his work in the documentary Super Size Me. In the movie, he was seen eating from a McDonald’s restaurant three times a day for an entire month to expose the dangers of fast food. The actor/director had become the industry’s face against the dangers of fast food, but and was known to be fighting a battle against cancer since a considerable period.

Earlier this Friday, his death was confirmed via a statement released by his family, which said the following:

"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan. Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him."

Another posted a survey asking users if they thought McDonald's was responsible:

Do you think McDonald’s caused it:

It has led to a flurry of reactions online, with fans claiming that McDonald’s is in some ways responsible for his death. One fan said that the restaurant chain ‘has blood on their hands,’ with a range of users suggesting that McDonald’s should be held liable:

McDonald’s have blood on their hands

What was Morgan Spurlock known for? Tracing his career after death is blamed on McDonald's

Spurlock directed a range of documentaries which focused on inculcating messages that can be deemed important for society. He was known for his distinctive filmmaking style, described as a ‘gonzo style’ which focussed on hilarious graphics and audio to bring about a confrontational approach with his documentaries.

Previously known to have worked on projects such as Where in the World Is Osama bin Laden* (2008), The Greatest Movie Ever Sold, and One Direction: This is Us, he has also worked on documentaries related to Comic-Con. Furthermore, Spurlock released in 2017 a sequel to the Super Size Me movie, titled Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!

Morgan Spurlock’s contributions to the industry also include his work in the reality TV series 30 Days, and Morgan Spurlock’s Inside Man, which ran from 2013 to 2016. He co-founded Cinelan, a movie marketing company that focusses on short films.

The Super Size Me sequel focussed on the perils of the poultry industry, as he described the concept himself:

"There has been this massive shift and people say to me, ‘So has the food gotten healthier?’ And I say, ‘Well, the marketing sure has,’”

Spurlock’s contributions to the industry have been immense, and he will be aptly remembered for them for a long time to come.