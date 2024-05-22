"It will squash all BS": Isiah Thomas confirms documentary in the works to counter Michael Jordan's Last Dance

Hall of Famers Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan have continued to beef in recent years, largely fueled by Michael Jordan's The Last Dance documentary. While the world tuned in to the highly anticipated docu-series, Thomas was disappointed to see the six-time NBA champ call him an a**hole. The moment sparked beef between the two players, with the Pistons legend eager to get an apology.

The way he saw things, Jordan publicly bashed him, and as a result, Thomas wanted the Chicago Bulls legend to apologize publicly. Alternatively, he indicated that if Jordan did in fact think that he was an a**hole, he should stand on the business and double down.

Michael Jordan, of course, didn't apologize, leading to Isiah Thomas creating his own documentary to refute Jordan's take in The Last Dance. A fan tweeted at Thomas asking about his competitive fire, and whether it was something he was born with or something he adopted as a result of being underrated.

Thomas responded, indicating that growing up in Chicago and playing in Detroit played a key role in his mentality. When a fan indicated that IT should release a documentary about his time growing up in Chicago, Isiah Thomas responded:

"Working on it, and it will squash all the BS"

Looking at the infamous Dream Team beef between Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan

Before the latest development in the Isiah Thomas-Michael Jordan beef sparked by The Last Dance, the two had beef going back to the 90s. When the Team USA basketball program was assembling the Dream Team, Thomas was notably left off the roster.

As he explained in The Last Dance, he met all the criteria to join the team but was left without a spot on the roster. The way he, and many others, see things, Michael Jordan was to blame.

As he indicated at the time while speaking to media members, Jordan didn't have anything to do with Thomas being left off the roster. Moreover, although the pair had a rocky relationship, Jordan never issued Team USA selection committee member Rod Thorn an ultimatum that the group must decide between him and Thomas.

“I didn’t have anything to do with it. Isiah Thomas and my relationship has nothing to do with me being on this team. ... I don’t think it has anything to do with our relationship. That’s something that really bothers me to a certain extent.”

Jordan's side of the story was backed up by Rod Thorn, who indicated that he and Jordan never spoke about Thomas as part of the selection process. In an April 2020 interview on ESPN Radio, Thorn explained:

“There was never anything in my conversation with (Jordan) that had to do with Isiah Thomas, period. He said, ‘I’ll do it.’ ... Isiah’s name never came up during that conversation."

While we may never know the full story, it's clear that the beef between the two NBA legends is far from over.