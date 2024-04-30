10 best true-crime documentaries of 2023

True-crime documentaries spotlight some of the most bizarre human experiences, often proving that truth is stranger than fiction. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Max, and Hulu have added an increasing number of true crime documentaries, resulting in an expansive collection.

Even though true crime documentaries can make people shudder, they also highlight the underside of justice systems and highlight the depths to which people can go psychologically. When done with dignity, they allow the victims and survivors to speak for themselves.

2023 saw several great releases in the true-crime documentary genre. Sportskeeda has listed some of last year's best titles worth a watch.

10 of the best true-crime documentaries from 2023

1) Take Care of Maya

Take Care of Maya is a gripping true crime documentary on Netflix. It retells the story of Maya Kowalski and how she faced a series of unfortunate events at the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The documentary showcases how the life of the Kowalski family was never the same once the hospital mistook Maya's illness as a sign of child abuse.

The synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"When nine-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to John Hopkins All Children's Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together."

It continues:

"Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children's healthcare forever. "

2) Depp v. Heard

The court case between Johhny Depp and Amber Heard was one of the most popular trial cases in recent years. Depp v. Heard explores the truth behind the allegations of abuse filed by both the contesting parties. The Netflix docuseries covers the case itself and the online backlash and false information that followed.

The synopsis reads:

"Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores the trial that set Hollywood ablaze and the online fallout that ensued."

3) How I Caught My Killer

Hulu's How I Caught My Killer is a unique true crime documentary where murder cases are solved using clues left by the victims themselves. The series takes a deep dive into the clues and uncovers the procedure followed by the authorities to solve the cases.

The synopsis reads:

"Experts recreate the real-life stories behind unique homicide cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material, and cinematic adaptations of the events to show how exactly each killer was caught."

4) Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife

This Netflix true crime documentary follows one of the major frauds in medical history. Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, who was thought to have led a groundbreaking experimental artificial trachea transplant surgery procedure, is exposed.

The official synopsis reads:

"Dr. Paolo Macchiarini is world famous for his revolutionary stem cell-infused windpipe transplants. There's just one problem: His patients keep dying."

5) Web of Death

The six-part true-crime docuseries on Hulu deals with cold true-crime cases uncovered using social media's power and traces left on the internet.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

"Online bloodhounds use their fingerprints, DNA databases, and the awesome power of social media to solve the most gruesome, mysterious and bizarre murders."

6) Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

One of the most gripping true crime documentaries on Hulu, Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, highlights how a convicted s*x offender and trafficker named Larry Ray preyed on young Sarah Lawrence College students.

The official synopsis reads:

"A group of Sarah Lawrence College students fall under the influence of a friend's father, Larry Ray. The series follows the cult from its origins through its still-unfolding aftermath."

7) Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

This Netflix title was one of the most watched true crime documentaries on the streaming platform, per their first-ever engagement report.

The synopsis reads:

"Shocking tragedies shatter a tight-knit South Carolina community and expose the horrifying secrets of its most powerful family."

8) In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal

The Korean docuseries on Netflix throws light on four self-proclaimed prophets who instilled horrific abuse on the members of their cult.

The synopsis reads:

"This docuseries examining the chilling true stories of four Korean leaders claiming to be prophets exposes the dark side of unquestioning belief."

9) How to Create a S*x Scandal

The true crime docuseries on Max uncovers a heinous pedophilic s*x ring housed by swingers from a small town in Texas.

The official synopsis reads:

"Follows the story of a peaceful town in Mineola, Texas which was rocked in 2005 when neighborhood kids came forward with alarming information about a pedophile sex ring that operated out of a swingers club."

10) The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

The Spanish documentary on Netflix tries to uncover a cryptic case about the murder of an Italian cameraman. Mario Biondo was found mysteriously dead in his house in Spain, with no tangible clues leading to his murderer.

The official synopsis reads:

"May 30, 2013. Mario Biondo, an Italian cameraman and husband of the television presenter Raquel Sánchez-Silva, is found dead in the living room of his apartment in Madrid. From this moment, a complex investigation will begin to try to clarify the circumstances of a case that raises many questions and that will quickly become one of the most media events in recent Spanish history."

These are some of the best true crime documentaries released in 2023. Each of them presents a gripping true story surrounding various true crimes.