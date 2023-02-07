Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence on Hulu - Release date, time, trailer, and more details

Hulu is once again back with a new true crime docuseries titled Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, which will be releasing this Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 12:01 am ET.

The description on Hulu's official trailer release of the three-part docuseries reads:

"A group of bright Sarah Lawrence College students fall under the dark influence of a friend’s father, Larry Ray. With unprecedented access to the survivors who lived with Ray, the series follows the cult from its origins through its still-unfolding aftermath. "

The docuseries is headed by Emmy Award-winning director Zachary Henzerling, who is known for his work on the widely acclaimed 24/7 series. He is also an executive producer for the project along with Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, and Krista Parris.

Hulu's upcoming Stolen Youth explores cult-related abuse

Taking the lead from other recent documentary projects released by Hulu, Stolen Youth is also a true crime docuseries divided into three episodes. The series revolves around the abuse faced by the victims of the cult headed by offender Larry Ray at Sarah Lawrence College, New York, in 2010.

According to the official synopsis on Hulu Press:

“With unprecedented access, Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people."

In the trailer, the victims speak out about the manipulation and abuse that was followed by torture, s*xual exploitation, trafficking, and racketeering. The victims featured in Hulu's Stolen Youth are seen describing how Larry Ray appeared to them.

One of them said:

"The Sarrah Lawrence bubble feels like its own little world."

Another talked about how "they were trying to attract the kind of students who were outcasts." Many resorted to how Larry made them say "he is like a dad to them" and how "he just looked like a dad", throwing light on how they were transfixed into believing whatever he told them.

In an interview with Vulture, director Zachary Henzerling revealed,

"“I think the goal is to understand how it happened and to sympathize with the survivors and understand their story in a deeper way — and hopefully learn something about yourself and society."

As for the abuser, Henzerling commented:

"...In comes this kind of heteronormative, masculine, conservative person who makes very clear black-and-white decisions about these students’ lives and eases all these anxieties."

Stolen Youth tells what actually happened at Sarah Lawrence in 2010

Back in 2010, Larry Ray was living in the dormitory of the college with his daughter. It was here that he started manipulating students into his s*x cult, along with violent abuse and money laundering. Ray, a former CIA agent, was sentenced to 60 years of imprisonment this January 2023.

"The series follows the story from the cult’s origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival."

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence releases worldwide this Thursday on Hulu at 12:01 am ET.

