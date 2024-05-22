"I was something no one had ever seen before" - Serena Williams shares glimpse into upcoming 8-part documentary chronicling her career

Serena Williams recently launched the teaser of her upcoming documentary series titled 'In The Arena: Serena Williams'. It will be available on ESPN from July 10.

In the short clip shared by Williams, she stood on a pedestal in a stadium in her serving motion. She was draped in a golden dress and blue shoes. In the clip, the American said that she was different and did not need to blend in, adding that she was someone no one had seen before.

"I didn’t need to blend in. I needed to be different because I was different. I was something that no one had ever seen before," Williams said in the teaser.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was excited for the fans to see her newest work.

"I can’t wait for you to see what I have been working on! The eight-part series “In The Arena: Serena Williams” premieres July 10 on ESPN+," she captioned the post.

This is not the first time Williams has been the subject of a movie/ documentary. 'King Richard', directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, was a biographical film based on the early life of the Williams sisters.

In 2018, a five-part documentary series titled 'Being Serena' was released on HBO. 'Serena: The Other Side of Greatness' was released in 2016. In 2012, a documentary film titled 'Venus and Serena' was released.

Serena Williams will host the ESPY Awards after the premiere of her documentary

Serena Williams will host the 32nd edition of The ESPY Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award), scheduled to be held on July 11, a day after the release of the docuseries 'In The Arena: Serena Williams'.

Williams is just the fourth female to host the award ceremony, following the footsteps of Danica Patrick, Megan Rapinoe, and Sue Bird. She would be the first African American female athlete to do so.

Speaking about the hosting opportunity, the American said that it was something that she had always wanted to do and added that it has been a good year for female athletes.

"This is a dream come true for me, and something I've wanted to do for as long as I can remember. It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes. I can't wait to celebrate everyone onstage in July," Williams said in a statement (via ESPN).

Williams has won 12 ESPY awards in her career.

