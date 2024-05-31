Luna Blaise joins the upcoming Jurassic World movie in "key" role

American actress Luna Blaise has been confirmed as the newest addition to the upcoming Jurassic World film, as per an exclusive report by news outlet Deadline on May 31. Amblin and Universal Pictures are producing the film.

Luna Blaise gained popularity after appearing as Nicole on the hit television series Fresh Off the Boat. She was also cast in the leading role of Olivia Stone in the Netflix sci-fi series Manifest. She put in a commendable performance opposite Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas. Her most recent appearance on the big screen was in the coming-of-age film Deltopia, where she starred as the lead named Hannah.

The upcoming Jurrasic World film aims to relaunch the series with a new set of characters, and Luna Blaise is a welcome addition to the cast. The film is still in its initial stages of production and remains unnamed.

Luna Blaise joins the cast of the upcoming Jurassic World film, alongside Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali

The exclusive report by Deadline stated that Luna Blaise was selected for her role after a rigorous casting process, as the production team wanted a perfect cast for the upcoming reboot. As per various reports, the film cast list includes a talented group of actors.

The film already has actors like Scarlett Johansson (A Marriage Story, Black Widow, and Avengers: Endgame), Mahershala Ali (Leave the World Behind, Moonlight, and Greenbook), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (A Man Called Otto, Perfect Strangers, and The Lincoln Lawyer) as part of the cast. Joining them are Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton and Crashing) and Rupert Friend (The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and Anatomy of a Scandal). Blaise is touted to be the final addition to the main cast list for the upcoming Jurassic World film.

The film is being directed by Gareth Edwards (known for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). The new chapter in the upcoming Jurassic World saga is being written by David Koepp who was the original screenwriter of the first Jurassic Park installment.

Producer of the Jurassic World trilogy Frank Marshall is one of the executive producers of the upcoming installment. Joining him as a co-producer is Patrick Crowley who produced two earlier installments of the franchise.

Steven Spielberg directed the first Jurassic Park film which was one of the greatest blockbusters upon its release in June 1993. The success of the series spurred many popular sequels and reboots.

Spielberg is joining the upcoming film as a producer through Amblin Entertainment. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have produced six Jurassic Park/World films since, that have earned more than $6 billion worldwide.

Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming Jurassic World film, scheduled to premiere on July 2, 2025.