Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, developed by DreamWorks Animation Television and Amblin Entertainment, impressed fans on Netflix, and there should be more on the way about the adventures of the Nubular Six.

Given that season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2 can be expected to tie up the loose ends from the previous season, however, Netflix has not yet renewed Jurassic World: Chaos Theory for a second season.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is set six years after the narratives of Camp Cretaceous. Camp Cretaceous was based on the novel Jurassic Park (1990) by Michael Crichton. Although Camp Cretaceous ended in 2002, the adventures of The Nublar Six didn’t end. The Nubular Six is back in action in the new series Jurrasic World: Chaos Theory, released on March 24, 2024, on Netflix.

What to expect from Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2?

1) Brooklyn’s Fate should be revealed

At the end of season one, viewers come to know that Brooklyn is alive, although she has lost a hand in the attack. Fans were compelled to believe that the Allasaurus had attacked and killed Brooklyn. However, later it was found out that Roonie had been communicating with Brooklyn the whole time.

It will be interesting to know how she survived the attack and what she has been up to since then. Viewers should also get to know who she is working alongside, and the purpose of her secret investigation should also be revealed.

Fans should also get to know in season two the reason why Brooklyn was involved with Kenji’s father. Brooklyn may also reunite with the Nebular Six in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2.

2) The fate of the dinosaurs

In season two of the show, fans might learn what happens to the dinosaurs and whether they will be subject to further experimentation. It will also be interesting to see if new dinosaurs are added to the show.

The henchman of Broker stole some of the dinosaurs and their eggs in the last season. Hopefully, the Nebular Six will be able to recover them in season 2.

What is Jurassic World: Chaos Theory all about?

The series is about the Cramp Cretaceous gang, who regroup to solve a mystery. While solving the mystery, they discover a global conspiracy that threatens not only them but also the dinosaurs.

The official synopsis of the series reads as follows:

"Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of 'The Nublar Six' are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them."

And it continues:

"Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own."

The series stars Darren Barnet as Kenji, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Paul Mikél Williams as Darius, and Kousar Mohammed as Yasmina.

Netflix has not yet renewed Jurassic World: Chaos Theory for a second season, but it is highly anticipated.

