Jurassic World: Chaos Theory - Everything we know so far

The upcoming animated series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, is the sequel of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. This much-awaited series has been in development since 2023. The show is executive-produced by Frank Marshall, Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg.

Directed by Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley, the new series is being developed as a Jurassic World franchise extension to provide fans with a more in-depth look at the world of dinosaurs and human interactions.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory follows the "Nublar Six" characters from Camp Cretaceous as they reunite to confront a global conspiracy that threatens both humans and dinosaurs. The show promises a suspenseful, action-packed plot that is darker and more sophisticated.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Release date, where to watch and plot explored

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will premiere on May 24, 2024 on Netflix. DreamWorks Animation Television and Amblin Entertainment are in charge of producing the series.

As mentioned earlier, the new series is a direct continuation of Camp Cretaceous, picking up with the kids six years after their exploits on Isla Nublar. The "Nublar Six" will face new challenges in this show, which is expected to have a darker and more serious tone. Ben and Darius Bowman, among other important characters, return to face an impending threat.

The official synopsis of the show is as follows:

"Darius Bowman, a young paleontologist, discovers live dinosaurs in California's wilderness."

The characters and their shared experiences on Isla Nublar are what bind the two series together. With Chaos Theory as the central plot, the characters will face new obstacles and perils in a world where human enemies and dinosaurs coexist.

What happened to Chaos in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous?

Chaos is a female Baryonyx (theropod dinosaur character) who appeared in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season two as a supporting antagonist. She also featured in the third and fifth season as a minor characater.

In the series, Chaos is still unknown after she and other dinosaurs fled the island and made their way to Lockwood Manor. It's unclear if she died during Mt. Sibo's eruption on Isla Nublar, or if she was bought by a businessman and is now free to roam around.

Jurassic World franchise has captivated the audience for years. The final film in the trilogy was Jurassic World Dominion (2022), which brought the characters from the previous installments together.