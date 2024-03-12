Jurassic World Evolution 2 Secret Species Pack arrives in March 2024

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Secret Species Pack is the next DLC making its way to the popular dinosaur park management title on March 13, 2024. Four unique hybrid species will debut in-game for players to add to their parks with the pack, along with bioluminescent skins. A free update will also arrive with the Secret Species Pack, introducing minor fixes and enhancements.

Since the game's launch in 2021, Frontier Developments has consistently added new DLCs and packs to Jurassic World Evolution 2. The ever-growing number of species available in-game has sustained its popularity among the community.

That said, this article will cover more details about the Secret Species Pack in Jurassic World Evolution 2.

All Jurassic World Evolution 2 Secret Species content and price

The Jurassic World Evolution 2 Secret Species cost £5.99 / $7.99 / €7.99 and will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store, Windows Store, GeForce Now, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Secret Species Pack (Image Frontier Developments)

According to the official information available, the following hybrids are arriving with Jurassic World Evolution 2 Secret Species:

Spinoceratops - Debuting in Season 4 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix series), the behemoth has distinctive fine and horn. Its DNA indicates it to be a "predominantly peaceful species."

- Debuting in Season 4 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix series), the behemoth has distinctive fine and horn. Its DNA indicates it to be a "predominantly peaceful species." Stegoceratops - It is a creation by Dr. Henry Wu that can be seen on his computer in Jurassic World (2015). Stegoceratops sports a spiked tail, neck, and back.

- It is a creation by Dr. Henry Wu that can be seen on his computer in Jurassic World (2015). Stegoceratops sports a spiked tail, neck, and back. Ankylodocus - It is the largest bioengineered species, with sharp back spikes and a clubbed tail.

- It is the largest bioengineered species, with sharp back spikes and a clubbed tail. Spinoraptor - It reportedly has the "cunning and ferociousness of its parent species: the Velociraptor and Spinosaurus."

The Secret Species Pack also features bioluminescent skins for the Indoraptor and Indominus rex.

Secret Species Pack (Image Frontier Developments)

Jurassic World Evolution 2's previous DLC, Cretaceous Predator Pack, arrived late last year in November. It added the Gigantoraptor, Utahraptor, Concavenator, and Tarbosaurus.