Jurassic World Evolution 2 Cretaceous Predator Pack: Four new species join the fray

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Cretaceous Predator Pack came out a little while back, and I have been taking my own sweet time trying out the new species that come bundled with it. To be honest, checking out and reviewing these DLC packs becomes more than just playing out these creatures. It digresses into managing the new park I started to test them out in, the troubles of upkeeping it, and the guests milling around.

Coming back to the topic at hand, the Cretaceous Predator Pack continues Frontier Development's hot streak with exciting Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLCs. I pen down my thoughts on the same, everything the bundle has to offer, and more below.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Cretaceous Predator Pack once again shows Frontier's prowess at bringing these extinct animals to life

The Cretaceous Predator Pack introduces four new species to the mix in Jurassic World Evolution 2, and it does so impeccably well.

The animals that the latest DLC brings look absolutely gorgeous. This isn't an exaggerated praise levied without thought. It isn't even a surprise. Frontier dev team has time and again shown that they know how to bring these extinct creatures back to life with their quirks and nuances as realistically as possible.

Cretaceous Predator Pack introduces Gigantoraptor, Utahraptor, Concavenator, and Tarbosaurus. The mix continues the trend of feathered colorful species, with both Utahrapto and Concavenator being a spectacle to add to any enclosure.

New additions in Jurassic World Evolution 2 Cretaceous Predator Pack (Image via Frontier)

The former sports a feathery coat and scythe-like claws, while the latter is a distinctive hump that looks quite ferocious. One thing that I found odd and was pointed out by many in the community was that Gigantoraptors were not hunting anything in-game, even though it is part of the predator pack.

The animation introduced in this pack is truly top-notch. Be it the Gigantoraptors' kill animation or the rolling around of Tarbosaurus, Frontier has imbued these unique nuggets to these species, suiting their size and shape.

Exploring a new DLC and finding these animations of the new species remains one of the most delightful parts of playing these packs. And I am glad that Frontier managed to uphold their standards. Straying a bit away from realism, the variety of skin colors and variants added in Jurassic World Evolution 2 with the Cretaceous Predator Pack add more flair to the gameplay.

Coming along with the new DLC is the free update 1.9.0, which included new dinosaur variants (Pteranodon 2001 being my favorite), automated hatcheries, and pack chase behavior. While this doesn't affect whether you should purchase the Cretaceous Predator Pack, it does round off the latest offering from the devs.

Is the Cretaceous Predator Pack DLC worth it?

I might have to stop asking this question every time I check out one of Frontier's DLCs for both Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Planet Zoo. Their packs are almost always filled with species that are designed and animated with research and care, making them delightful for collectors.

While sometimes the choices may not sit well with everyone, I feel that's not the case with the Cretaceous Predator Pack. Its species choice, animations, and overall package make it a DLC well worth considering and purchasing. This is especially true if you already have the other Cretaceous packs.

With that said, I am hoping that the Frontier team has something big in the pipeline for their upcoming DLC, something more than just a few more species being added into the mix. Nevertheless, I will be eager to see whatever it is they have in store.