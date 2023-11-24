Jurassic World Evolution 2 Cretaceous Predator Pack announced: Release date, price, dinosaurs, and more

For all the dinosaur aficionados out there, Frontier Developments recently announced the Jurassic World Evolution 2 Cretaceous Predator DLC. The upcoming pack will feature four fearsome creatures from the cretaceous period of Earth's history. Apart from the dinosaurs, it will also introduce a free update for every player, bringing new features, enhancements, and variants.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 was released more than two years ago, on November 9, 2021, on PlayStation 4 & 5, Windows, and Xbox One & Series X|S. Revolving around the iconic franchise, the game brought new dinosaurs, fan-favorite moments from the movies, and more ever since launch.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Cretaceous Predator Pack release date and price

The upcoming Cretaceous Predator Pack DLC will be released on Thursday, November 30. It will be available through Steam, Epic Games Store, Windows Store, GeForce Now, PS 4 & 5, and Xbox One & Series X|S.

The Cretaceous Predator Pack DLC has a suggested retail price of £5.99 / $7.99 / €7.99.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Cretaceous Predator Pack dinosaurs

The following dinosaurs are a part of the upcoming Cretaceous Predator Pack:

Gigantoraptor - First discovered in 2005, these feathered beasts were the largest known Oviraptorosaur. They were quick on their feet and could sustain their speed for some time during a chase. An adult specimen of this behemoth species could weigh about two metric tons.

- First discovered in 2005, these feathered beasts were the largest known Oviraptorosaur. They were quick on their feet and could sustain their speed for some time during a chase. An adult specimen of this behemoth species could weigh about two metric tons. Utahraptor - Another feathered carnivore, Utahraptor was a ferocious raptor known for its size. Its vivid plumage will be an interesting addition to the parks in-game.

- Another feathered carnivore, Utahraptor was a ferocious raptor known for its size. Its vivid plumage will be an interesting addition to the parks in-game. Concavenator - Marked by a distinctive hump, it roamed the earth in the Early Cretaceous period and was known to be an adept hunter. The dinosaur derived its name, meaning "Cuenca hunter with a hump," from its unique feature.

- Marked by a distinctive hump, it roamed the earth in the Early Cretaceous period and was known to be an adept hunter. The dinosaur derived its name, meaning "Cuenca hunter with a hump," from its unique feature. Tarbosaurus - Called the "Asian counterpart to the T. rex" in Frontier's official announcement, Tarbosaurus shares similar physical characteristics as the iconic dinosaur species. The Late Cretaceous beast lived in Asia around 70 million years ago, with the largest known skull of the species ever found lying over 1.3 m (4.3 ft) long.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Cretaceous Predator Pack: Update 8, new variants, and more

The official announcement revealed that the release of the Cretaceous Predator Pack would be accompanied by Update 8. The latter will include prebuilt layouts, new decorations, and capture mode changes. Players will also get to enjoy the following dinosaur variants:

Allosaurus 2022

Dimorphodon 2022

Pteranodon 2001

Brachiosaurus 2001

Stegosaurus 1997

Update 8 will include plenty more changes to the various game mechanics. Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda's coverage to learn more about the same on November 30. Meanwhile, interested readers can check out the latest Jurassic World Evolution 2 Prehistoric Marine Species DLC review to learn about the game.