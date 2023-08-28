Jurassic World Evolution 2 Prehistoric Marine Species Pack review: Exciting new additions that could have brought more

The words' prehistoric' and 'underwater' make an exciting combination, and Jurassic World Evolution 2's latest DLC pack highlights this particular world of breathtaking creatures from the Earth's past lurking in the depths of the parks. The currently available DLC, titled Prehistoric Marine Species Pack, brought four new species to the fray for enthusiasts to learn about and add to enclosures for display.

The developers at Frontier Developments have consistently provided new content, creatures, and mechanics to Jurassic World Evolution 2 through DLCs and free updates. Crossovers from the iconic film franchise have also helped sustain the hype and excitement of their title. So, is Prehistoric Marine Species Pack a hit or a miss?

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Prehistoric Marine Species Pack is a double-edged affair

Before delving into whether the latest DLC is worth its asking price, we will quickly look at the debut prehistoric species with this paid content update. As mentioned earlier, they are four in number and focus on underwater species residing in lagoons.

First off is the Archelon. The extinct marine species from the Late Cretaceous is known as the largest turtle to have roamed the Earth. The majestic gentle giant is quite a sight as they glide through the water or perch atop the newly introduced Lagoon Rock platform. They were my favorite from the pack.

Then we have the Shonisaurus. You can identify it by its long, skinny snout and distinctive patterns on its skin.

Next up is Nothosaurus. It is a fascinating creature to look at and is a semi-oceanic animal with legs. The distinctive physical feature is its visibly protruding needle-like teeth.

Nothosaurus (Image via Jurassic World Evolution 2)

And finally, we have Dunkleosteus. This extinct species was a formidable creature back then, with reportedly one of the highest bite forces of all time amongst fishes. While there's been some hype regarding this particular creature, I found it underwhelming, especially visually.

Along with the paid DLC, Jurassic World Evolution 2 players also got their hands on the Free Update 7. It included the Lagoon Viewing Domes, akin to the Remote Viewing Galleries. A Custom Challenge Mode also debuted to incentivize players further to test their management skills.

Is the Prehistoric Marine Species Pack DLC worth it?

With this question, we come to the crux of the matter. There is no doubt that the developers at Frontier Developments are masters at their craft of bringing this prehistoric species back to life, imbued with social interactions and behavioral nuances. They have repeatedly shown how adept they are at doing so, both in Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Planet Zoo.

The four species in the pack embody the same level of intricacy that we have come to expect from them. They fit the bill for the Prehistoric Marine Species Pack, and the Lagoon Rock Platforms positively add to it.

The Prehistoric Marine Species Pack could have done so much more. It is a common complaint among the Jurassic World Evolution 2 fanbase that the lagoon lacks the intricacy of other enclosures. Be it through more interactions or other additions, and they feel there's plenty more that the developers can do with it.

The Prehistoric Marine Species Pack was the perfect opportunity to do something more significant. This pack is a sure-buy for collectors and lovers of prehistoric marine species. Others may want to skip it as it doesn't add much to what the game already has.