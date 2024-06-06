The Killer's Game first trailer shows Dave Bautista as veteran assassin in cat-and-mouse chase

The Killer's Game, directed by JJ Perry and based on a book by Jay R. Bonansinga, is set to hit theatres on September 13, 2024. It was first announced in 2021 and later landed at MGM. Initially, David Leitch was supposed to direct the film, with filming scheduled to take place in Hawaii.

The trailer for The Killer's Game introduces Dave Bautista as Joseph Flood, a veteran assassin who, after being diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, authorizes a kill on himself.

However, he later discovers the diagnosis is a mistake and he tries to cancel the contract. The story takes a drastic and chaotic turn when an army of assassins, including his ex-girlfriend, come after him.

The screenplay for The Killer's Game was written by Rand Ravich and James Coyne. The original music for The Killer's Game is composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Additionally, the soundtrack includes songs by the English rock band, The Smiths.

Who is Dave Bautista From The Killer's Game?

Dave Bautista, born David Michael Bautista Jr. on January 18, 1969, is an American actor and former professional wrestler. He initially pursued a career as a bodybuilder and bouncer before entering professional wrestling. Bautista signed with WWE in 2000 and gained fame as “Batista”.

His wrestling career spanned from 2002 to 2019, during which he won multiple championships, including the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

He has appeared on the covers of fitness magazines like Flex in April 2005 and Muscle & Fitness in September 2008. Along with fellow WWE stars, he appeared on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition in 2007, where they gifted a family of WWE merchandise and tickets to WrestleMania 23.

He is best known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). He reprised the role in other MCU films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Apart from the MCU, Bautista has appeared in various other films like Blade Runner 2049 (2017), where he played the role of Sapper Morton, a replicant. He portrayed Mr. Hinx, a henchman, in Spectre (2015). He starred alongside Kumail Nanjiani in the comedy-action film Stuber (2019). He also worked in Army of the Dead (2021), a zombie heist film directed by Zack Snyder.

His other notable works include The Man with the Iron Fists (2012), Riddick (2013), My Spy (2020), Dune (2021), Dune: Part 2 (2024), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022), and Knock at the Cabin (2023).

Bautista wrote his autobiography, Batista Unleashed, which was released in October 2007. The book stirred controversy, especially with its mention of Chris Benoit, but Bautista stood by his decision to include him. He insisted on honesty despite legal hurdles.

His personal life, including his relationship with his ex-wife Angie, is also discussed in this autobiography. Bautista’s charitable nature came to light when he campaigned for ovarian cancer research in 2010.

Who else is in the cast of The Killer's Game?

Alongside Dave Bautista as Joe Flood and Sofia Boutella as Maize, the cast of The Killer’s Game includes several other talented actors. Ben Kingsley appears as Zvi, Terry Crews appears as Lovedahl, and Pom Klementieff appears as Marianna. Scott Adkins and Drew McIntyre also join the cast as Angus Mackenzie and Rory Mackenzie, respectively.