Netflix’s Our Times: Full list of cast and characters explored

Our Times (Nuestros Tiempos), the latest Mexican sci-fi romantic drama, was released globally on Netflix on June 11, 2025. Directed by Chava Cartas, the film presents an inventive narrative that spans two timelines, 1966 and 2025, blending romance, feminism, and scientific ambition.

Ad

Our Times is a film written by Juan Carlos Garzón and Angélica Gudiño, produced by Ximena Basaguren, Ruth Cherem Daniel, and Rodrigo de Pedro. The story follows Dr. Nora Cervantes and her husband, Dr. Héctor Esquivel, who accidentally travel from 1966 to 2025 using a time machine they invented. The movie explores how time travel impacts their love, identity, and place in a rapidly changing society.

Héctor battles to fit as Nora starts to blossom in the progressive world of 2025. This emotional and intellectual divide sets off a chain reaction of events revealing society roles and self-worth. The film stars Lucero, Benny Ibarra, Renata Vaca, and Ofelia Medina in lead roles.

Ad

Trending

Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE

Complete list of main cast from Our Times

Here is the list of the main cast from Our Times. The cast includes -

Lucero as Dr. Nora Cervantes

Lucero (L) at Nuestros Tiempos movie by Netflix Red Carpet (Source: Getty)

Lucero portrays Dr. Nora Cervantes, a brilliant physicist from 1966 who becomes a symbol of empowerment after she time-travels to 2025. In the future, Nora does well in a society that values her intelligence and gives her the academic credit she didn't get in her time. The emotional center of the movie is how she goes from being a genius who is ignored to a famous scientist.

Ad

Lucero is a renowned Mexican actress and singer known for her extensive work in telenovelas and music. Her performances in Soy tu dueña, Por ella soy Eva, and Alborada established her as a household name.

Benny Ibarra as Dr. Héctor Esquivel

Benny Ibarra at Los Metro Awards - Press Conference (Source: Getty)

Dr. Héctor Esquivel is Nora's husband and research partner, and Benny Ibarra plays him. In 1966, Héctor was a helpful person, but as societal roles change in 2025, he feels less secure. He can't handle Nora's success, so he makes the hard decision to go back to his own time, which shows how love and identity can clash.

Ad

Ibarra is an accomplished Mexican musician and actor, best known as a member of the pop group Timbiriche. He has also appeared in productions like Camino a Marte and Rudo y Cursi.

Read More: How many episodes are in the Snakes and Ladders web series? Episode count and more

Renata Vaca as Alondra

Renata Vaca at Apple TV+ And NHMC - Celebration Of LatinX Talent (Source: Getty)

Renata Vaca plays Alondra, Nora’s great-niece and a young physicist in 2025. Alondra guides Nora across new technologies and cultural standards, so helping her to fit into the modern world. Inspired by Nora's legacy, she also symbolizes the following generation of driven women in science.

Ad

Renata Vaca is recognized for her roles in Rosario Tijeras and Dale Gas.

Read More: Netflix unveils first footage and details of Stranger Things: Tales From 85, to take inspiration from Spider-verse and Arcane for animation

Ofelia Medina as Julia

Ofelia Medina at 'Chavela y Sus Mujeres' - Press Conference (Source: Getty)

Ofelia Medina plays Julia, Nora’s former student in 1966 who has become the dean of UNAM in 2025. Julia is key to helping Nora adjust and later encourages her to embrace a future where she can thrive professionally. She acts as both a bridge and a mentor throughout Nora’s journey.

Ad

Ofelia Medina is a celebrated actress, director, and screenwriter. Her most acclaimed works include Frida, naturaleza viva, where she portrayed Frida Kahlo.

Also Read: "Most tone deaf response"— Fan reacts as Zoe Saldaña addresses Mexicans finding Emilia Pérez offensive

Supporting cast and characters in Our Times

Ad

The supporting characters in Our Times include:

Hugo Albores as Quijano

Roberto Blancarte as Fumador

Guadalupe Damián as Sandra

Andrés De León as Seguridad 2

Franklin Gamonal as Anfitrión

Lore Graniewicz as Blanca

Samantha Iserte as Invitada 2

Berenice Jonguitud as Danae

Abraham Jurado as Policía

Each of these actors supports the plot’s central conflict.

Read More: Where to watch Down the Rabbit Hole: Mexican cartel satire streaming options explored

Direction and production details

Ad

Our Times is directed by Chava Cartas, known for his work in Mexican cinema that often blends social themes with compelling narratives. The film is written by Juan Carlos Garzón and Angélica Gudiño.

The production is led by Ximena Basaguren and Rodrigo de Pedro as executive producers, with Ruth Cherem Daniel, Paco Cossio, and Francisco González Compeán contributing as producers.

Read More: Non Negotiable review: Is the new Mexican Netflix movie worth watching?

Ad

Plot of Our Times

Our Times begins in 1966 with Dr. Nora Cervantes working under the constraints of a male-dominated academic environment. Nora creates a time machine with her husband, Dr. Héctor Esquivel, that sends them unannounced to 2025. The trip that follows is confusing but eye-opening where personal beliefs, technical developments, and society values collide.

In 2025, Nora is finally appreciated for her intellect. She receives praise and recognition, while Héctor feels increasingly alienated. As Nora contemplates staying in the future, Héctor chooses to return to the past, unable to reconcile with the changing dynamics. The emotional peak comes when Nora realizes too late that she still loves him, only to find him gone.

Ad

Years later, after achieving immense success, Nora builds a new machine and travels to 1996 to reunite with an older Héctor. Their reunion closes the film on a hopeful note, proving that love can transcend both space and time, even when shaped by conflicting worlds.

Also Read: Reasons why Mexicans are offended by ‘Emilia Pérez’: Zoe Saldaña issues apology in wake of Best Supporting Actress win

The movie Our Times is currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More