How many episodes are in the Snakes and Ladders web series? Episode count and more

Snakes and Ladders is a Mexican comedy-drama series that premiered on Netflix on May 14, 2025, comprising eight episodes released simultaneously on the streaming platform. The series stars Cecilia Suárez, Juan Pablo Medina, and Marimar Vega, among others.

Manolo Caro serves as the show's creator, director, and writer. Alexandro Aldrete, Ángela Armero, and Estíbaliz Burgaleta are among the show's other writers. Snakes and Ladders is produced by Maria Jose Cordova, Triana Garcia Simon, Rafael Ley, and Caro.

The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"An ambitious but overlooked teacher wants to be the head of a prestigious school but must climb a slippery ladder of lies and corruption to reach the top."

A look at all the episodes from Netflix's Snakes and Ladders

Snakes and Ladders features eight episodes, which were released together on May 14, 2025, on Netflix. The runtime varies between 33 to 45 minutes. Below is a list of the episode titles:

Episode 1 is titled Morals and Ethics

Episode 2 is titled Alliances and Retaliation

Episode 3 is titled Action and Passion

Episode 4 is titled Anti and Sadness

Episode 5 is titled Family and Tradition

Episode 6 is titled Failure and Triumph

Episode 7 is titled Secrets and Discretion

Episode 8 is titled Heaven and Hell

What is the story of Snakes and Ladders?

At the start of Snakes and Ladders, two eight-year-old kids fight in the schoolyard of Andes San Javier School, where Mariana 'Choquita' hurls ice cream at Vincentin. His parents, Tamara and Vicente Garcia, feud with Choquita's father, Olmo Muriel, Tamara's ex-boyfriend.

The school's prefect, Dora López-Negrete, is assigned to investigate the matter and send in a report by the next morning. She is ambitious and wants to become the school's next headmistress, selected by the parents in the upcoming weeks. Dora sides with Olmo's daughter after he promises to support her campaign for headmistress and get other mothers to vote for her.

Tamara's husband is the Spanish consul to Mexico. She uses his connection to the governor to get him to transfer Choquita to another class. As the feud between the parents escalates, Olmo teams up with Dora to teach the Garcias a lesson. They hire the PE teacher, Roque, who moonlights as a stripper, to seduce Tamara.

Vicente wrongly assumes that his wife is cheating on him after finding Roque's messages on her phone. He gets more paranoid after discovering that Tamara was engaged to Olmo, but he called off their engagement days before their wedding. However, the couple reconciles after Tamara opens up about her se*ual fantasies.

Dora becomes a substitute teacher at the school to improve her chances of winning the election. However, she quits the job in frustration after the current headmistress, Josefina's anti-sadness policy, makes it hard for Dora to discipline the kids.

Meanwhile, Dora's teenage son, Tono, befriends Olmo's teenage daughter, Juana, and her boyfriend, Nicolas. Sparks fly between the two boys, and they kiss each other. When Tono's father and Dora's ex-husband, Antonio, discovers that his son is gay, he admonishes him. Antonio and Dora get into a fight, in which the latter defends her son, and ends with Antonio's accidental death.

At his funeral, Tamara and Roque get locked inside a coffin while making out, leading Vicente to come to their rescue. Dora watches the whole scene and uses it to blackmail the couple into getting her job back at the school. Later, Tamara and Vicente invite Roque for a threesome, which he reluctantly agrees to.

Having renewed the passion in their marriage, Tamara and Vicente return to Spain to open a se*ual awareness clinic. They even offer Roque a job, but he hesitates after finding out that his colleague Martha has feelings for him.

After Juana finds Tono and Nicolas kissing at the funeral, she outs her boyfriend on social media. But her plan backfires as people come out in support of Nicolas, despite him losing his job at the conservative youth committee.

During Juana and Nicolas's relationship, they used to rob wealthy families for a sense of adventure. When the police suspect Juana's involvement in a string of robberies, she frames Tono and gets him arrested. By the end of the series, Tono and Nicolas go public with their relationship and stay together as Nicolas embarks on a career in politics.

Olmo strikes a deal with Josefina to call for an election to appoint the new headmistress, which she had refused to do earlier. In exchange, she is promised a position on the board of Olmo's chocolate manufacturing company and huge financial benefits in the form of partnerships, shares, and stocks.

Dora's opponent is her colleague Martha, who gets overwhelming support from the parents and becomes the new headmistress. Despite losing the election, Dora is hired as the Minister of Public Education by the governor, who was smitten by her ever since they went on a date together.

Meanwhile, Olmo's chocolate business gets sabotaged after Tamara and Vicente use their connections to revoke his company's license to import chocolate. By the end of Snakes and Ladders, his company goes bust, and he becomes a pariah in his community. The only person he can count on is Dora, but she also abandons him in her quest for power. He is eventually forced to leave the town with his daughters.

Catch the entire season of Snakes and Ladders exclusively on Netflix.

