Snakes and Ladders: Full list of cast and characters explored

Snakes and Ladders is an American dark comedy series created and directed by Manolo Caro. The show centers on Dora López, a teacher living in Guadalajara, Mexico. The series premiered on May 14, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

Ad

It is the story of Dora López, an aspirational yet underappreciated educator. She wants to be the principal of a famous school, but a network of deceit and corruption stands in her way. The show explores ambition, morality, and the intricacies of institutional politics while maintaining a humorous and satirical tone.

Snakes and Ladders is available to stream worldwide on Netflix. Those who want to watch it on Netflix must have a membership plan. As of January 2025, the platform's membership levels start at $7.99 per month with advertisements. The ordinary ad-free subscription costs $17.99 per month, and the premium plan, which offers 4K streaming, costs $24.99 per month.

Ad

Trending

Cast and crew members of Snakes and Ladders

Cecilia Suárez as Dora

Cecilia Suárez as Dora in Snakes and Ladders (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Cecilia Suárez portrays Dora López, a dedicated yet underappreciated school prefect at a prominent Guadalajara institution. When a playground fight between two children from wealthy families turns into a political scandal, Dora's dream of becoming a principal is in jeopardy. To accomplish her objectives, Dora must navigate this perilous terrain, putting her moral compass to the test as she dodges deceit and corruption.

Ad

Cecilia Suárez is a Mexican actress known for her previous roles in Capadocia (2008–2012), For the People (2002), and Pixar's Coco (2017).

Juan Pablo Medina as Olmo

Juan Pablo Medina talked with the Media during a press conference (Image via Getty)

Juan Pablo Medina, played by Olmo, openly backs Dora Lopez's bid to take over as head of a prominent Guadalajara, Mexico, school. His endorsement highlights the complexity of the school's political climate when he learns Dora is not as well-liked by the faculty and parents as he had hoped. This dynamic gives the narrative depth and emphasizes the complex interactions between influence, perception, and ambition in institutional contexts.

Ad

Juan Pablo Medina, an American-born Mexican actor, appears in Soy tu Fan (2010–2012), Guerra de ídolos (2017), and The House of Flowers (2018–2020).

Marimar Vega as Tamara

Marimar Vega poses for photos during the red carpet (Image via Getty)

Marimar Vega portrays Tamara as a personality deeply ingrained in the tight political and social structure of a prestigious Guadalajara school. Together with her husband Vicente, Tamara becomes a fierce opponent for Dora López, the aspirational educator running for principal. Their objection stems from an altercation with their child on the playground that turns into a major scandal.

Ad

Marimar Vega, a Mexican actress, is portrayed in Enamórate (2003), Dra. Lucía, un don extraordinario (2023–2024), and Daniel & Ana (2009).

Supporting cast of Snakes and Ladders

The show features a talented ensemble of actors in supporting roles, some of whom are listed as follows:

Loreto Peralta as Juana Muriel

Martiño Rivas as Vicente

Germán Bracco as Nicolás

Benny Emmanuel as Toño

Michelle Rodríguez as Martha Sánchez

Alfredo Gatica as Roque

Margarita Gralia as Josefina "La Directora"

Gerardo Trejoluna as Fernando Colmenar "El Gober"

Ad

Exploring the plot of Snakes and Ladders

Ad

Snakes and Ladders follows a fight on the playground between two students from powerful families that turns into a major controversy. Being in the center forces Dora to take sides, which forces her to face moral conundrums and make dubious choices. Dora faces bribery, deception, and personal sacrifices as she moves up the symbolic ladder, which calls into question her moral character and aspirations.

Dora López is an ambitious yet unrecognized teacher at an exclusive school. Dora wants to be the school's headmistress, but as she moves up the perilous ladder to power, she becomes trapped in a web of deceit and corruption.

Ad

Check in for more news and updates on the latest films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More