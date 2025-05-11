How Many episodes are there in Netflix’s Forever? Details explored

Forever, the teen drama television series adapted from the eponymous novel by Judy Blume, premiered on the streaming platform Netflix on May 8, 2025. The show tells the story of two young Black athletes in Los Angeles, Keisha Clark and Justin Edwards, who fall madly in love and explore their firsts of many things together.

Ad

There are a total of eight episodes of Forever, all of which were released simultaneously on the streaming platform. The show was first announced in 2022 with Mara Brock Akil at the helm and is executive produced by Judy Blume, Susie Fitzgerald, Erika Harrison, Sara White, Regina King, Shana C. Waterman, and Anthony Hemingway.

The synopsis to the series reads: “Reunited as teens, two childhood friends fall deeply in love, experiencing the joy and heartache of a first romance that will change their lives forever.”

Ad

Trending

The show has been a big hit with critics and has received a score of 95% from them on the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes. The enthusiasm matches that of the general audience, who have rated Forever 93%.

List of episodes in Netflix’s Forever

Expand Tweet

Ad

The eight episodes of the show boast four directors, including Regina King, Anthony Hemingway, Thembi Banks, and Mara Brock Akil. Among them, King and Hemingway directed the first and last episodes, respectively. Akil also serves as a writer on the show, along with Erika Harrison, Kimberly Ndombe, Jerron Horton, Norman Vance Jr., Terrance Daye, Autumn Joy Jimerson, and Danya Hu.

The titles of the individual episodes of the show are listed as follows:

Ad

Reunion

Ghosted

Fourth Quarter

Run it Back

The Vineyard

The Honeymoon

Deep End

Forever

Exploring the plot of Netflix’s Forever

Expand Tweet

Ad

The narrative revolves around two childhood friends who reunite at a New Year’s Eve party, and sparks fly. In the following year, they experience many firsts: their first real relationship, their first time getting intimate, and their first time confessing love to another person.

While in love with each other, the teenagers also learn how to embrace the individuals they are becoming. This encourages them to open up to their parents about their wants and needs in life. The relationship between Justin and Keisha faces many ups and downs, but their steadfast friendship and trust in one another help them navigate through all misunderstandings and grand gestures.

Ad

According to showrunner Akil, the romance captures two individuals who really see each other and help themselves be who they are meant to be.

“Both Justin and Keisha’s dreams and fears are packed into each other, so they both give each other the message of, ‘Tell your parents who you are,’ which is the first step to telling the world who you are, right?” she told Netflix.

Ad

Who are the cast members of Netflix’s Forever?

Ad

The cast of Forever is led by Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark. Michael’s previous works include The Inhabitant and On the Come Up, while Lovie has appeared in projects such as The Craft: Legacy, The Walk, and 57 Seconds.

The supporting actors in the show are listed as follows:

Xosha Roquemore (Precious, Captain America: Brave New World) as Keisha’s mother, Shelly

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Yellowstone) as Justin’s mother, Dawn

Wood Harris (Remember the Titans, Ant-Man) as Justin’s father, Eric

Ali Gallo (Incoming, Unhuman) as Keisha’s best friend, Chloe

Niles Fitch (This is Us, St Vincent) as Justin’s best friend, Darius

Ad

Follow for more news and updates on the latest films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More