Where was Snakes and Ladders filmed? Shooting location explored 

Snakes and Ladders, released on May 14, 2025, is a dark comedy series that follows the life of Dora López, a teacher whose ultimate wish is to become the principal of a renowned school. From power clashes between the rich families to personal family struggles, Dora has to overcome varied hurdles to reach her goal.

Manolo Caro, popular for creating The House of Flowers, has helmed the making of this series. The cast of this Mexican series includes Cecilia Suárez, Martiño Rivas, Juan Pablo Medina, Marimar Vega, Loreto Peralta, Benny Emmanuel, and more.

According to Netflix's press release dated May 30, 2024, the show is titled Serpientes y Escaleras in Spanish and it has been filmed in Guadalajara, the capital city of Jalisco state in Mexico.

Snakes and Ladders is shot in Guadalajara and marks the reunion of Manolo Caro and Cecilia Suárez

A still from Snakes and Ladders (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

As Dora dreams of heading a renowned school, fights between the kids of influential, rich families bring difficulties for Dora. The series thus follows all the steps Dora takes to settle the matter, even at the risk of challenging her morals and beliefs.

From the rich households of the Consul of Spain and Mr. Muriel to her own family, the hilarious turn of events occur at Jalisco, Mexico. The capital city of Jalisco state, Guadalajara, serves as the primary filming location for the series.

A still from the Mexican dark comedy series (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Located in west-central Mexico, Guadalajara holds cultural and historic significance. It was founded in 1531. The city has witnessed several historic struggles and conflicts since its inception. Iconic locations of the city include the Degollado Theater, the Cabañas Hospice, the State Museum of Jalisco, Guadalajara Cathedral, and more.

Some of the core Mexican cultural symbols, such as mariachi music, charrería, sombreros, tequila, and more, hold historical roots in and around Guadalajara.

For Snakes and Ladders, director Manolo Caro and actress Cecilia Suárez return once again after working on several projects together. The duo has collaborated on films and series such as Someone Has to Die (2020), The House of Flowers (2018), Perfect Strangers (2018), Elvira I Will Give My Life But I'm Using It (2014), and more.

In May 2024, Manolo Caro elaborated on this new project in a press release by Netflix and said:

“Serpientes y Escaleras (Snakes and Ladders) is a project I've been working on for several years, it's comedy, dark, sexy and incorrect. In short, it's a return to the genre that makes me happiest, but with the learning from the last projects. It's crazy."

Where to watch Snakes and Ladders series?

Snakes and Ladders can be viewed exclusively on Netflix. From children's school scuffles to the bigger tensions of grown-ups, Dora's attempts at bringing peace at all levels are explored in this series.

Viewers can choose one of the varied subscription plans offered by Netflix to watch the show. A standard with ads plan can be availed at $7.99/ month, which offers selected HD content streaming for up to two devices. The standard plan comes at $17.99/ month, allowing users to watch content on two devices.

For 4K Ultra HD streaming on six devices with HDR and Dolby Atmos, users can also choose the premium plan, which comes at $24.99 per month. The extra member fees for standard and premium plans are $6.99/month with ads and $8.99 without ads.

