Is Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue based on a true story? Explored

The thriller television series, Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, premiered on MGM Plus on March 2, 2025. It features Eric McCormack, David Ajala, Lydia Wilson, Jan Le, and Adam Long in crucial roles.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue follows the aftermath of a plane crash that leaves nine strangers stranded in a Mexican jungle. As they navigate their situation, one by one, all of them begin to die under mysterious circumstances. The series explores the struggle of the remaining characters who attempt to uncover the identity of the person/people responsible for the deaths.

Since the release of the show, many have been curious if its events are based on a true story. Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is not based on a real-life event. Instead, its screenplay is written by English novelist Anthony Horowitz, who is also the creator and executive producer of the show.

The plot of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is not based on a true story

The cast and crew of Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue (Image via Getty)

As previously mentioned, the plot of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is not based on a real-life story. It features an original screenplay from Anthony Horowitz, who previously worked on projects such as Crossbow (1987-1988), Agatha Christie's Poirot (1991–2001), and Magpie Murders (2022).

The show's official synopsis also highlights the same aspect when it mentions:

"Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is a strikingly original and taut thriller series with a jaw-dropping reveal waiting at the end."

The synopsis also highlights the central plot of the show and mentions:

"A light aircraft with nine passengers crashes in the Mexican jungle – and everyone survives. But then, one after another, they begin to die in strange and violent ways and very soon they begin to realize that, for some inexplicable reason, somebody wants them dead."

The synopsis also highlights the trajectory of events and how they are tied together in the past and present timelines. It mentions:

"As the story unfolds in flashback, we meet the survivors as they fight against the heat, a shortage of supplies, the many dangers of the jungle – and each other. The setting becomes increasingly tense and claustrophobic until finally the identity of the killer and the truth are revealed."

How to watch Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue?

The show is available on Amazon Prime Video (Image via Getty)

The show is available for viewing on MGM+ for those with access to cable television. For those with subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, the show is available for people who add MGM+ to their existing Prime subscriptions.

That said, viewing options for the show are limited to specific regions only. Outside of the United States, it may be difficult to watch the show due to geographic restrictions. However, with the usage of reliable VPNs, this problem can be solved.

Virtual private networks such as NordVPN and ExpressVPN can be used by people residing outside of the US to watch episodes of the show on Amazon Prime Video with MGM Plus. However, before doing so, individuals will have to ensure that they are following the area-wise protocols.

