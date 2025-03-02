How many episodes will there be in MGM+'s Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, an MGM+ original series, follows nine strangers stranded in a Mexican jungle after a plane crash. However, things take a dark turn when they start dying one by one, and the survivors must find out who the mystery killer is.

The series has six episodes. Directed, created, and executive produced by Anthony Horowitz, the series is produced by Richard Burrell. Besides Horowitz, the series is executive produced by Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez.

Release date for Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue

A still from Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue (Image via MGM+)

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is a six-part series that will run from March 2, 2025, to April 6, 2025. The episodes are set to premiere on MGM+ weekly on Sundays.

The complete release schedule of the thriller series is listed below:

Episode No. Title Release date 1. Dead Reckoning March 2, 2025 2. Black Angel March 9, 2025 3. Rapido March 16, 2025 4. The Short Straw March 23, 2025 5. Cloud Cover March 30, 2025 6. Body Bags April 6, 2025

The episodes will air at 9 pm Eastern Time (EST). Viewers in other US time zones can tune in at 8 pm Central Time (CT), 7:00 pm Mountain Time (MT), and 6 pm Pacific Time (PT). In the UK, the series has been acquired by BBC One and will be available on BBC iPlayer, although the exact release date is yet to be revealed.

Who stars in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue?

The show features an ensemble cast with Eric McCormack in the lead role of Kevin, one of the 10 fellow passengers who end up in the Mexican forest after the plane crashed.

McCormack is best known for his role in Will & Grace, which earned him six Golden Globe nominations. He also won one of the four Emmy awards he was nominated for.

Here is a list of the other actors who appear in the series:

David Ajala (Supergirl, Star Trek: Discovery) appears as Zack

Peter Gadiot (Queen of the South, One Piece) as Carlos

Ángel López-Silva (FBI: International, Red Queen) as Capitan Gabriel Vega

Sebastián Capitán Viveros (Marvels, Man Who Fell to Earth) as Lopez

Isaiah St Jean (Casualty, Wonderblocks) as Emilio

Harlys Becerra (Bounty Hunters) as Héctor Guzman

Deborah Ayorinde (True Detective season 3) as Claire

Hari Dhillon (Bad Education) as David Malik

Gloria Garcia (Afterlife of the Party) as Dr. Sofia Guijarro

Daniel Topic (The Man Who Fell to Earth) as Frank Courtney

Lydia Wilson (Star Trek Beyond, The Score) as Sonja

Nine Bodies in a Morgue trailer sheds light on a chilling discovery in the morgue

In the trailer, released on February 13, 2025, while the story unfolds in flashbacks, the stranded passengers scramble to find out who the killer is before another of them dies. In one scene, Mexican soldiers realize that although they have ten passports for the plane crash survivors, they only have nine bodies in the morgue.

One of the soldiers assumes that they must be missing someone, as the suspense around the identity of the killer keeps on building. At one point in the trailer, when the stranded fellow passengers realize that they are getting killed one by one, McCormack's Kevin sarcastically says,

"Let’s all assume the worst of each other, because that’s helpful."

The plot of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue follows the trope of Agatha Christie's novel, Ten Little Indians, where characters gather on an island and keep dying one by one, as the survivors assume that the killer must be one of them.

