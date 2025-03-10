Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 is a crime drama series created by Sascha Penn and written by Penn and Albert Minnis. It is the second spinoff of Courtney A. Kemp's crime thriller series Power and serves as a prequel exploring the origins of Kanan Stark, originally played by 50 Cent in Power.

The series focuses on Kanan's rise in the 1990s as he navigated the world of drug business, coming out of his powerful mother's shadow. However, his rise is filled with twists, troubles, drama, and violence.

50 Cent is one of the executive producers of the show and also the narrator of the story. After three successful seasons, the fourth season premiered on Starz on March 7, 2025. The remaining episodes will be released every Friday till May 9, 2025.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 release schedule

Fans have been waiting for the next chapter of Power Book III: Raising Kanan to unfold since 2023, after witnessing the shocking finale of the last season. After waiting for over a year, they got a glimpse of Season 4 in a trailer that was released on February 11, 2025.

The first episode of the new season, titled, Gangsta's Don't Die, was released on March 7, 2025, taking the viewers back to the 90s. Here's the official synopsis of the episode:

"Unique endures a painful recovery fueled by hate and vengeance as other untold narratives unfold around him, filling in the gaps leading up to the deadly showdown in the season three finale by revisiting events through other perspectives."

As each episode of the show is known for the arrival of new, more nuanced characters and thrilling story revelations, fans will be eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes. This season will also comprise of ten episodes, releasing every Friday till the season finale on May 9, 2025.

Here's the complete release schedule of each episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4:

Season 4, Episode 1 — Friday, March 7

Season 4, Episode 2 — Friday, March 14

Season 4, Episode 3 — Friday, March 21

Season 4, Episode 4 — Friday, March 28

Season 4, Episode 5 — Friday, April 4

Season 4, Episode 6 — Friday, April 11

Season 4, Episode 7 — Friday, April 18

Season 4, Episode 8 — Friday, April 25

Season 4, Episode 9 — Friday, May 2

Season 4, Episode 10 — Friday, May 9

UK fans of the show would have to wait two days extra as each episode will be available there on Sunday, instead of Friday on MGM+.

How to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4?

All the episodes of the previous seasons as well as the upcoming episodes of Season 4 will be available on the Starz app. Viewers would require a Starz subscription to access the content. The cost of a subscription begins at $2.99 per month.

People living in territories where Starz is not available can watch the show on other platforms like Hulu, Prime Video, and The Roku Channel with a Starz add-on subscription.

The first episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 focused on Unique's recovery from his injury and showed how he got from the woods to the abandoned warehouse. The upcoming episodes might focus more on the new developments between a vengeful Unique and an ambitious Kanan. Here's the official synopsis of Season 4:

"Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family return for a new season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan."

For more news and updates about Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 and related films and television series, keep checking back.

