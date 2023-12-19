Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 episode 4 release date, time, and more

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 episode 4 is all set for release. The episode will be coming out on Friday, December 22, 2023 on STARZ. Titled 'In Sheep's Clothing', one can imagine there will be more adventures and more risks with trust at stake. While the Thomas family concentrates on their new business ventures, Raq wants to take the chance of winning Kanan over.

As you sow, so shall you reap (Image via @raisingkananstarz/Instagram)

The launch of the third season of the show took place on Starz on December 1, 2023, and the subsequent episodes are released every week. Created by Sascha Penn, this television series is set in the 1990s. It chronicles Kanan Stark's (played by Mekai Curtis) formative years dabbling in the drug trade.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 episode 4: Release date and time

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 episode 4 will be released on Friday, December 22, 2023, on STARZ. The timings to watch the episode will be according to that in different regions, as given in the following table.

Region Date Time Pacific Time Friday, December 22, 2023 9 pm Eastern Time Friday, December 22, 2023 12 am British Summer Time Friday, December 22, 2023 6 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, December 22, 2023 7 pm

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 episode 4: Where to watch

Kanan fans can watch their favorite Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 episode 4 on STARZ. You can purchase a STARZ subscription plan by registering on their website to watch episode 4. For a monthly subscription you need to pay $9.99, and for an annual subscription, the fee is $69.99.

Besides being able to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 episode 4, users will be able to access numerous other titles with the same subscription plan. Also, they can take advantage of several special deals and discounts from STARZ on its membership plans for a short time only.

What happens in Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 episode 3?

A continuation of the original "Power" series, "Raising Kanan" takes place in 1991 in Queens' South Jamaica. The main character of this family drama, Kanan Stark, is a young man who deals cocaine and is part of a growing network of traffickers in New York City. The series gets more and more intriguing with each episode.

Business seems to be flourishing, especially for Kanan in episode three of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3. He is focusing on strengthening his position in business and earning more money. For that, he starts his own weed delivery business and hires a few boys from Famous’ neighborhood for the delivery. The business is an instant success.

Kanan and Famous are minting money with no major risks involved except that Ronnie seems to know about every move they make. Also, the good thing is Ronnie seems to be more focused on training Unique so that they can regain their position in the drug game, although Unique is well on his way to doing that. He has already gotten in touch with Italian and Chinese gang members for help.

Kanan starts his operation, while Raq attempts to wrap up hers. Now that she's killed Sal, her main goal is to stay clean and out of sight of federal agents. She wants to make sure Kanan does the same, and she wants to enjoy her romantic moments with Unique, which might be a surprise this season.

As we move through the third season of Raising Kanan, both Raq and Marvin are at the top of their game. In the days before her big tryout, he also gives Jukebox a lot of support for her singing dreams. Now, what can be said about Marvin can't be said about Lou-Lou, who keeps falling and hits a new low. After watching the show, there is hope that he has finally turned the corner.

Watch out for Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 episode 4 to be aired on STARZ on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the regionally determined time.