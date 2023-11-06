On November 6, BTS' Jungkook hosted his first live session for Stationhead, where he answered some fun fan questions. One of the ARMYs asked the maknae to name his favorite romantic film, and he promptly answered Titanic.

For those unversed, Titanic is a 1997 American tragic-romance-disaster genre film directed by the ace James Cameron and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Jack and Rose. Over the years, Titanic has achieved cult-classic status and has garnered a massive fan following across all age groups.

ARMYs are warmed to know BTS' Jungkook revealed his love for Titanic once again. Interestingly, Bangtan's maknae's hit Billboard-topping single SEVEN was heavily inspired by Titanic's star-crossed lovers' theme, infused with his trademark whacky sense of humor.

Additionally, he imitated Kate Winslet's trademark way of calling Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack in the movie.

Notably, fans are also joking about how BTS' Jungkook is an eternal romantic at heart and chose one of the most romantic movies of all time, Titanic, as his favorite film, remarking that he is "never beating the hopeless romantic allegations."

BTS' Jungkook's fans remind him of his and Jimin's iconic Titanic moment from RUN BTS

BTS' Jungkook naming Titanic as his all-time favorite film went viral as fans sent an influx of heartwarming tweets, messages, and memes on X (formerly Twitter).

ARMYs instantly reminded the Standing Next To You singer of an iconic episode of RUN BTS when Jimin and him recreated the timeless Titanic pose of spreading their arms and standing one behind the other. In episode 131 of Bangtan's home-bred variety show RUN BTS, Jungkook and Jimin made a smashing entry as the Titanic couple, earning loud cheers and applause from their fellow bandmates.

Notably, ARMYs were quick to remind BTS' Jungkook of the fun cruise trip the members took during Bon Voyage Hawaii season 2, where they took turns to recreate the iconic Titanic pose on the ship deck.

Interestingly, Titanic was released the same year as the year BTS' Jungkook was born—1997. ARMYs love the fact that despite being a millennial, the Dreamers singer has watched this classic romantic film, loves it with passion, and advocates it at any given point.

In fact, the golden maknae loves Titanic so much that he took major references from the film for his song SEVEN, including the heart-wrenching scene where Jack and Rose are fighting for their love when caught in neck-deep water. In the MV, he recreated that same moment with Han So-hee, reminding fans of the classic romantic film.

BTS' Jungkook has a packed promotional schedule in America

The Closer singer has flown to America for an extensive post-release promotional schedule for GOLDEN. He will be guesting at the Stationhead Listening Party on November 7, at 4:30 a.m. KST. On the same day, he will be guesting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 1:35 pm KST.

On November 8, at 12 am KST, Bangtan's maknae will be releasing the Standing Next To You (choreography version) music video. He will be guesting at the Stationhead Listening Party yet again on November 8, at 10 a.m. KST.

On the same day, Bangtan's maknae will be on the TODAY Show, Citi Concert Series, at 10:30 pm KST. On November 10, he will participate in an unannounced special event.

On November 14, at 11 am KST, he will be on 'Audacy Live with Jungkook', and on November 16, at 6 pm KST he will perform on M Countdown.

On November 18, there will be a special video call event with BTS' Jungkook, and finally, on November 20, he will host his debut solo concert 'GOLDEN Live on Stage' at 8 pm KST, which will also be streamed live on Weverse for international ARMYs.

More details regarding his upcoming activities will be revealed in the future.