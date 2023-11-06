"Global Pop Star behavior": BTS' Jungkook becomes first and only Asian soloist to win 'Best Song' for SEVEN ft Latto at 2023 MTV EMAs

BTS' Jungkook has made history by becoming the first K-pop soloist and the only Asian artist to snag the award for 'Best Song' for his tantalizing single SEVEN featuring American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee at the 2023 MTV EMAs.

On November 5, the canceled awards ceremony announced the winners of this year’s Europe Music Awards. BTS member Jungkook bagged two awards - 'Best K-pop' and 'Best Song' for SEVEN. He is the first and only K-pop soloist and Asian artist to win in the aforementioned category since the establishment of MTV's European Music Awards(EMAs) in 1994.

Although, the awards didn't take place in Paris as planned due to the ongoing Israel-Palestine war. That didn't stop Bangtan's maknae from bagging two awards at the 2023 MTV EMAs.

ARMYs are proud and have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to lavish praise on Bangtan's maknae and celebrate his incredible achievement.

BTS' Jungkook beat major Western female artists to win the 'Best Song' at the 2023 MTV EMAs

BTS' Jungkook was up against major American female artists and their songs, including Doja Cat's Paint The Town Red, Miley Cyrus' Flowers, Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire, SZA's Kill Bill, Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero, Rema and Selena Gomez's Calm Down to win 'Best Song' at the 2023 MTV EMAs.

No other Korean soloist or Asian artist has won in the 'Best Song' category. Last year, Nicki Minaj's Super Freaky Girl won in the category. In 2022, BLACKPINK's Lisa won in the 'Best K-pop' category, and BTS won the 'Biggest Fans' award. With this year's win, not only did BTS' Jungkook break a 29-year record but also cemented his position as a pop-culture star.

Furthermore, BTS' Jungkook is officially the most awarded K-pop soloist in the history of the 2023 MTV EMAs.

ARMYs are happy and proud that BTS' Jungkook, who officially embarked upon his career as a soloist almost a year back, has earned such a massive achievement, and that too with his debut solo song SEVEN featuring Latto.

Interestingly, it also marks the first-ever MTV EMAs win for American rapper Latto, and that too in her first-ever collaboration with BTS' Jungkook. The Euphoria singer was the only male soloist in the all-female dominated 'Best Song' category at the 2023 MTV EMAs.

The 3D singer was slated to perform at the 2023 MTV EMAs. However, it was canceled “out of an abundance of caution” due to “the volatility of world events." ARMYs were heartbroken to learn that Bangtan's maknae would not be able to perform at the EMAs. But the multiple wins that BTS' Jungkook has bagged have managed to act as a consolation for fans.

BTS' Jungkook extends his Spotify record with SEVEN

Jungkook's hit single SEVEN has now spent 70 days at number one on Spotify's Global Chart, becoming the first song by an Asian act and the 11th song in history to do so. SEVEN currently has 5.92 million streams on Spotify.

Notably, Bangtan's maknae's title track, Standing Next To You, has snagged the second spot with 5.40 million streams on Spotify.

SEVEN has also re-entered the top three of the Apple Music Global chart, proving that the success of his Billboard-topping hit summer single SEVEN remains unmatched.

SEVEN was released on July 14 in collaboration with American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee and marked Bangtan's maknae's official debut as a soloist. The song recently surpassed 1 Billion streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest song in history to do so.