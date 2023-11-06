"He's the GOAT": Fans go feral as BTS’ Jungkook achieves the biggest streaming day by an Asian soloist for his album Golden on Spotify

Jungkook of BTS has reached another significant milestone on Spotify, further solidifying his position as a groundbreaking artist. The music streaming platform recently witnessed Jungkook becoming the only Asian artist to break the record for the biggest streaming day in the platform's history. Remarkably, he accomplished this as a K-pop soloist, matching the record set by his own group, BTS, who currently hold the record for the biggest streaming day by any K-pop act.

Following the release of his debut album Golden, Jungkook amassed an impressive 48.5 million streams in just one day. Not only that, but he also set the record for the largest number of streams on the second day as well.

As the first Asian act to achieve this feat, he has made history on one of the world's largest music platforms.

Jungkook's Golden breaks the record by becoming the highest-streamed Asian solo album in Spotify history

Spotify, one of the world's leading music streaming platforms, has played a pivotal role in the global music industry's transformation. It has allowed artists to connect with their fans on a level that was once unimaginable, and one artist who has harnessed the full potential of this digital medium in the current times is none other than BTS' Jungkook.

Jungkook, often referred to as the "Golden Maknae" of BTS due to his versatility and talent, boasts an impressive presence on Spotify. As a prominent member of the biggest boy band in the world, his recently flourishing solo ventures are being closely watched by the global music community.

His solo work, including the release of his highly anticipated and solo debut album, Golden, found a home on the streaming platform. Golden is not just any piece of music, it is a symbol of the BTS star's versatility as an artist that he has nurtured over the past decade.

The BTS boy's presence on Spotify has led to numerous records and achievements. He has amassed millions of streams, proving his popularity not only within the BTS fandom but also among music lovers from all walks of life.

His songs, rich in emotion and artistry, have become anthems for countless fans.

Recently he achieved another record of having 48.5 million streams to his name, the biggest and highest for not only a K-pop soloist, but also an Asian soloist till date. On the second day too, he recorded over 30.66 million streams, another highest.

Golden debuted with 42,754,939 streams. Not surprisingly, the list of solo artists to have achieved this feat consists of only all the BTS members lined up one after another:

Golden - Jungkook — 42,754,939 Indigo - RM — 21,571,326 D-DAY - AgustD — 21,396,462 Layover - V — 20,844,721 Jack In The Box - Jhope — 19,669,487 FACE - Jimin — 19,602,49 D-2 - AgustD — 12,547,761

Apart from this specific milestone, the maknae also achieved the biggest Spotify debut of any K-pop album on the platform as all of Golden's songs charted among the "Top 30" songs on the platform globally.

Proud BTS fans took to social media to celebrate these achievements.

Spotify also offers fans an opportunity to engage with Jungkook's work in unique ways. They can create their playlists featuring his songs, share their favorites with fellow ARMYs, and celebrate his artistry by supporting his work through streaming.

As Jungkook continues to make his mark in the world of music, Spotify remains a powerful ally, allowing his art to be heard and appreciated by millions. It is a testament to the changing landscape of the music industry, where artists can reach unprecedented heights, gain global recognition, and break records. All of this is thanks to the digital platforms that are now an integral part of the music ecosystem.