“Jungkook said taste”: BTS fans laud GOLDEN singer’s impeccable song playlist consisting of songs by Madison Beer, JVKE, and more

On Monday, October 16, 2023, BTS' Jungkook gave ARMYs a sneak peek into his impeccable song playlist consisting of incredible tracks like Spinnin by Madison Beer and Golden Hour by JVKE. Bangtan's maknae, who is having a dream run with the twin successes of his singles 3D and SEVEN, shared his current playlist with Weverse magazine.

The playlist features his hit singles SEVEN and 3D, which were released this year and debuted on Billboard's coveted Hot 100 chart at number one and five, respectively. Here is the complete song playlist:

3D (feat American rapper Jack Harlow)

SEVEN (feat American rapper Latto)

21 by Gracie Adams

Spinnin by Madison Beer

A Thousand Years by Christina Perri

Love Me in Chapters by Chrissi

The Way Things Do by beabadoobee

Dream by tunxleaks

Anatomy by Kenzie

Golden Hour by JVKE

Jungkook picks his top three favorite songs he would like to recommend to ARMYs

BTS' maknae Jungkook not only shared his current playlist with ARMYs amidst GOLDEN's promotions but also shared his top recommendations. He began by recommending his Billboard hit singles 3D and SEVEN. Jungkook confessed he loves both songs equally as they showcase his different facets as an artist. He confessed that both songs have great beats and were really packaged well.

Besides briefly describing the songs featured on his playlist, Jungkook strongly endorsed three must-listen-to songs:

Dream by tunxleaks

Anatomy by Kenzie

Golden Hour by JVKE

ARMYs took to X (formerly Twitter) to applaud the Dreamers singer's versatile music taste, choice, and incredible playlist he shared with fans.

Jungkook recommended 21 by Gracie Adams, revealing that it currently features on top of his playlist. He said he listens to the song whenever he is waiting to do a shoot or when he is on his way to another gig. The next song advocated by the Euphoria singer is Spinnin by Madison Beer, which he described as the perfect song to listen to when ARMYs have trouble sleeping.

Next is the classic, A Thousand Years by Christina Perri, which the golden maknae revealed he first listened to upon its release as the official OST of the Twilight series, and after all these years, it still features on his playlist because it is so good.

The penultimate track commended by Bangtan's maknae is Love Me in Chapters by Chrissi. He confessed that he stumbled upon the song due to an algorithm and now is a fan of the track. Finally, he recommended The Way Things Go by beabadoobee. Bangtan's maknae lavished praise on the singer's beautiful voice and disclosed this as one of his favorite tracks from the singer.

Jungkook's debut solo album, GOLDEN, consists of 11 tracks

On October 15, BTS' youngest member released the much-awaited tracklist for his debut solo album, GOLDEN. The album consists of 11 tracks, including 3D featuring American rapper Jack Harlow and SEVEN (both clean and explicit versions) featuring American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee.

The title track is titled Standing Next To You. The other b-side tracks that fans can look forward to are Yes or No (produced by Ed Sheeran), Please Don't Change (feat DJ Snake), Somebody, Shot Glass of Tears, Too Sad to Dance, Hate You (produced by Shawn Mendes) and Closer to You (feat Major Lazer).

All the tracks are in English, assembled by HYBE America's CEO Scooter Braun. Additionally, Bangtan's maknae revealed in the official press statement that he personally chose all the tracks featured in the album.

GOLDEN is all set to release on November 3 at 1 pm KST.