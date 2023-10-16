"This was quite rude": BTS’ Jungkook’s fans call out airport security personnel’s alleged mistreatment towards GOLDEN singer

On October 14, Bangtan's youngest member, BTS’ Jungkook, was spotted at Incheon Airport ahead of his flight to Budapest, Hungary. As part of mandatory checking at the airport, the idol was seen complying with the airport security. However, according to the multiple videos making their rounds on social media, an airport security personnel was seen allegedly mistreating the GOLDEN singer, sparking outrage amongst ARMYs.

ARMYs have since taken to social media to call out the airport personnel for their rude behavior towards BTS’ Jungkook. One ARMY, who goes by the X handle @_j_kookie_k_, shared the video of the GOLDEN singer being allegedly pushed by the airport security personnel, and wrote:

"This was quite rude on the part of the employee airport. Jungkook is so confused."

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans express their anger towards airport security personnel for allegedly pushing the maknae

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jungkook is currently in the midst of the promotions of his debut solo album GOLDEN, and he is making several international trips lately to fulfil his work commitments. On October 14, he was spotted at the Incheon airport to board a flight to Budapest, Hungary.

Dressed in an all-denim sky-blue outfit and sporting a white cap by Calvin Klein, the American casual luxury brand he endorses, the idol looked every inch the superstar he is. The Euphoria singer was seen filming using a big camera, as he walked towards the security staff for mandatory checking.

In multiple videos shared online, BTS’ Jungkook’s fans pointed out that the airport security personnel, who met him at the checking point, allegedly pushed him. The Dreamers singer looked confused but politely complied with the security. ARMYs pointed out that while they understood that the security personnel was doing their job, they feel it would have been better if they had not pushed BTS’ Jungkook.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jungkook was spotted with a big hand-held camera at the airport, and fans suspect that he is already filming his solo documentary. So far, J-hope and SUGA have released their solo documentaries, while Jimin is slated to release his solo documentary film on Weverse on October 23.

Notably, at the airport, BTS’ Jungkook was pressed for time but nonetheless took time to answer some quick questions by the Korean media outlet Dispatch. Fans also believe that filming himself with a camera might have caused trouble with the security airport personnel as well.

In fact, the idol was physically stopped because filming was likely prohibited past that point, as explained by several fans. ARMYs believe that the growing crowds caused chaos, which resulted in the airport security personnel pushing the SEVEN singer, though the veracity of this claim cannot be confirmed.

Expand Tweet

BTS’ maknae Jungkook releases star-studded tracklist for debut solo album GOLDEN

Expand Tweet

On October 15, BTS’ youngest member Jungkook released the star-studded tracklist for his debut solo album GOLDEN, which features some of the biggest music artists in the world.

The upcoming pop album will be entirely in English and features his hit singles 3D, with American rapper Jack Harlow, and the clean and explicit versions of SEVEN, featuring American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee.

The other tracks feature collaborations with Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, and electronic hip-hop group Major Lazer. Blood Pop, David Stewart, and Blake Slatkin have also participated in making the album.

Notably, according to an exclusive interview given by BTS' producer Bang PD to Bloomberg Screentime, HYBE America's CEO Scooter Braun took responsibility for assembling the best talents and music for Jungkook's debut album GOLDEN.

In other news, GOLDEN will be released on November 3 at 1 pm KST.