"JK World Tour?": BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next To You MV director Tanu Muino teases upcoming World Tour via Instagram stories

BTS' Jungkook might be embarking upon a World Tour soon and acclaimed filmmaker Tanu Muino fans the speculation. Late on November 5, Ukrainian filmmaker Tanu Muino, who directed the maknae's title Standing Next To You, shared intriguing photos from behind the scenes.

"Play Me Slow," and the title track, "Standing Next To You," in bold font, take up the most space on the poster. However, Eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed "JK World Tour" scribbled on the poster in an almost non-negligible font.

The "JK World Tour" signage has certainly sparked major intrigue and curiosity amongst ARMYs, who are anticipating an official announcement soon. Additionally, BTS' Jungkook has been teasing fans about going on a potential world tour soon, and Tanu Muino's Instagram story has just stoked the rumour fire more.

The details of the possible World Tour are shrouded in mystery. However, ARMYs are hopeful that BTS' Jungkook gets to do a solo tour before enlisting in the military.

BTS' Jungkook's potential World Tour might be titled GOLDEN or Standing Next To You

If BIG HIT MUSIC confirms the World Tour rumors, then BTS' Jungkook will become the second member of Bangtan to host his solo world tour after SUGA.

Although the Euphoria singer has been dropping hints regarding a potential World Tour, director Tanu Muino's Instagram stories have stoked the rumor fire further. For those unversed, Tanu Muino is a celebrated Ukrainian filmmaker and the director of BTS' Jungkook's title track, Standing Next To You, from his debut solo album GOLDEN.

Notably, she has directed music videos for world-famous artists such as Harry Styles, Cardi B, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, etc. Additionally, she has filmed for luxury brands such as Dior, which adds to her repertoire.

Tanu Muino's Instagram stories have sparked off a new round of speculations. Will Ms. Muino participate in the SEVEN singer's world tour? Or Will maknae's world tour be named Standing Next To You or GOLDEN, similar to SUGA's D-DAY?

Interestingly, On November 20 at 8 pm KST, BTS' Jungkook will host his debut solo concert, 'GOLDEN Live On Stage', at Jangchung Gymnasium, Jung-gu, Seoul. The concert will be streamed live on Weverse for fans across the world. This event could be the starting point and span across the globe. Check out fan reactions below.

BTS' Jungkook's fans believe that since he probably doesn't have time to go on a full-fledged solo World Tour. He might embark upon a mini tour or showcase to selected countries and cities.

Bangtan's Maknae has had a successful run with his solo singles SEVEN and 3D, and then with the release of his debut album GOLDEN, fans believe he is ready to take on significant challenges.

ARMYs are waiting for an official announcement from BIG HIT MUSIC's side and are hopeful to be notified in advance so they can organise the required funds, should he come to their city or country.

BTS' Jungkook released new 'Standing Next to You: The Remixes'

On November 6 at 2 pm KST, BTS' Jungkook released a new remix album inspired by his debut solo album GOLDEN, titled 'Standing Next to You: The Remixes'. This album solely consists of remixes of the maknae's new title track Standing Next To You.

The eight-track album consists of the original song, instrumental version, band version, Slow Jam remix, Future funk remix, Holiday remix, Latin trap remix, and PBR&B Remix.

1. Standing Next to You

2. Standing Next to You – Instrumental

3. Standing Next to You – Slow Jam Remix

4. Standing Next to You – PBR&B Remix

5. Standing Next to You – Latin Trap Remix

6. Standing Next to You – Holiday Remix

7. Standing Next to You – Future Funk Remix

8. Standing Next to You – Band Ver

Notably, the music video for Standing Next To You music video has garnered 20 million views on YouTube.