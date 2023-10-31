Who is Vitali Gossjankowski? Charges against Jan 6 Capitol rioter explored as courtroom scuffle erupts during hearing

Convicted Capitol rioter Vitali GossJankowski got into a tussle with multiple federal agents during a hearing on Monday, October 30. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ordered him to be jailed for a series of crimes, including doxxing and threatening law enforcement. While resisting the same, he fought federal agents who attempted to handcuff him and take him into custody, as per the New York Post.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains details related to s*xual assault, homophobia, and antisemitic and racist language. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Vitali GossJanwoski was one of the many felons who were convicted following the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The 34-year-old was brought to court after being accused of harassing a law enforcement officer and making “intimidating statements” about other government officials online.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman, revoked his release during his wait for his sentencing for the January 6 Washington insurrection. This led to the convict - who is at least 6 feet, 3 inches tall and muscular - to push, tug, and topple U.S. marshals. He also reportedly attempted to destroy nearby podiums and tables.

At the time, several officers in the court ordered the room to be cleared as they attempted to placate GossJanwoski. According to Business Insider, the judge had already exited the room at the time of the outburst.

CBS News confirmed that the convict was eventually taken to the Washington D.C. jail. His sentencing date was not announced at the time of writing this article.

What did Vitali GossJankowski do?

According to Huffington Post, Vitali GossJankowski was convicted in March after obstructing officers during a civil disorder and an official proceeding, aiding and abetting an official obstruction and assaulting, resisting or impending a law enforcement officer physically.

The judge also found his social media posts “extremely troubling and dangerous.” He also seemingly claimed that several federal agents needed security after being targeted by GossJankowski.

It was also revealed in court that the convict had posted the names, phone numbers, and emails of several government officials on social media. He had also reportedly called for the “employment extermination” of FBI agents from the Washington office.

Vitali GossJankowski also uploaded posts on social media that used antisemitic and homophobic terms. According to WUSA9, he also called a law enforcement officer an “animalistic subhuman.”

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @MacFarlaneNews revealed that a law enforcement officer in charge of GossJankowski’s case received threatening messages between October 14 and 15.

As per National Zero, one of the messages read:

“You’re a disgusting Jewish evil corpulent rabbi who likes getting r*ped by your gay colleague.”

Another message read as follows:

“Evil Jewish leftist!!! Go get r*ped by that gay FBI agent of your own associate. You’re a r*peable rabbi to him.”

Yet another message was:

“You’re worse than a bunch of low-functioning ghetto n*ggers in the ghetto street.”

Vitali GossJankowski also allegedly called the officer an “unattractive Jewish Orc.”

Addressing Vitali Gossjankowski's recent behavior, his attorney Matthew J. Peed said in a statement to Huffington Post that GossJankowski’s behavior was “not at all in line” and that he was reacting to a “confusing and emotional moment.”