Who is Jacob Chansley? All about the QAnon Shaman as new Jan 6 Capitol Riot footage goes viral 

New surveillance footage showing two Capitol police officers escorting Jacob Chansley to the US Senate during the January 6, 2021, riot has now surfaced online. Law enforcement were visibly seen taking a hands-off approach towards the unarmed “QAnon Shaman.” Since the video went viral, the cops have claimed that they were trying to “de-escalate” the situation with the rioter.

In the viral footage that appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, Jacob Chansley was seen donning an eye-catching horned fur headdress with red, blue and white face paint that resembled the American flag. The bare-chested political figure strolled through the Capitol building without facing any challenges by police officers.

Tucker Carlson revealed on his show that Jacob Chansley was “never stopped” by the Capitol police. He went on to add that officers “helped him. They acted as his tour guides.”

Greg Price @greg_price11 BREAKING: Never before seen video of January 6 shows Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, being led through the Capitol by police the entire time that he was in the building. BREAKING: Never before seen video of January 6 shows Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, being led through the Capitol by police the entire time that he was in the building. 🚨BREAKING: Never before seen video of January 6 shows Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, being led through the Capitol by police the entire time that he was in the building. https://t.co/rikoRMWezF

In the video, Chansley can be seen being escorted around the various entrances of the Senate chamber. Police officers can be seen helping him open a door that leads to a chamber. At one point, Chansley walks past at least seven police officers who are standing outside. They can be seen barely posing any threat to the rioter.

Speaking about the same, Tucker Carlson said:

“Not one of them [police] even tried to slow him down. He [Jacob Chansley] understood that the Capitol police were his allies.”

In the video, Jacob Chansley can also be seen taking the Senate dais and performing what seems to be a prayer. He says:

“Thank you, heavenly father for taking the inspiration needed to these police officers to allow us into this building.”

Who is Jacob Chansley?

Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley is a Phoenix, Arizona native. He graduated from Moon Valley High School in 2006. Prior to becoming a political activist, he served in the US military as per his lawyer Albert Watkins. He also used to be an actor, voice artist, and a singer.

Chansley became a viral figure in the QAnon community after attending a rally at the Arizona State Capital. On January 6, 2021, the Donald Trump supporter stormed the US Capitol and posed for a photo on the dais.

After storming the Capitol, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge. He acknowledged that he riled up a mob of rioters and threatened Vice President Mike Pence with a note that read, “It’s Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming.”

Jacob "QAnon Shaman" Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison. During his time in jail, Chansley expressed regret over his actions and apologized for wrecking havoc. He also quit eating and subsequently lost 20 pounds in prison until he was given organic food.

Capitol police responds to escorting Jacob Chansley to the Senate Chamber

After footage of the Capitol police escorting Chansley to the Senate chamber went viral online, police claimed that they were trying to “de-escalate” the matter at hand as they were outnumbered. One of the police officers involved said in the Four Hours at the Capitol HBO documentary that:

“The sheer number of them compared to us, I knew ahead there was no way we could all get physical with them. So, I took it upon myself to try to talk to them.”

The Capitol and DC police eventually arrived at the chamber an hour after Chansley made his way inside and cleared the building.

Poll : 0 votes