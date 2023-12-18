Our Dating Story episode 12: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Our Dating Story episode 12 is set to be released on Friday, December 22, 2023. The anime will first be aired on TV networks in Japan like TOKYO MX, BS11, AT-X, and others. After that, the anime series will also be available to watch online globally.

The previous episode saw both Nikoru and Luna go through a rough patch. While Shugo Sekiya rejected Nikoru's advances, Luna felt a distance between her and Ryuto. Hence, Luna tried breaking up with him.

However, both were reminded about their relationship and decided to stay together. The story developments also helped Luna become close to Maria.

Our Dating Story episode 12 release times in all regions

Luna Shirakawa and Ryuto Kashima as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 12 will be titled You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Experiencing Things Together Story. It will released on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST, and will act as the season finale for the series' first season.

However, due to the episode being released simultaneously across the world, the anime episode will be released at varying times accordingly.

Our Dating Story episode 12 will be released internationally at these times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am Friday December 22 Central Standard Time 7:30 am Friday December 22 Eastern Standard Time 8:30 am Friday December 22 Greenwich Mean Time 1:30 pm Friday December 22 Central European Time 2:30 pm Friday December 22 Indian Standard Time 7 pm Friday December 22 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday December 22 Australia Central Standard Time 11 pm Friday December 22

Our Dating Story episode 12 broadcast and streaming details

Maria Kashima and Luna Shirakawa as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 12 will first air on television networks in Japan like TOKYO MX, BS11, AT-X, and others. Following that, the anime series will be available to watch online on the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, the anime series has also been licensed by Muse Communications for Southeast Asia. Hence, the final episode of Our Dating Story will be available to watch online for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in selected regions.

Recap of Our Dating Story episode 11

Luna Shirakawa as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 11, titled You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Parting Ways Story, revealed how Shugo Sekiya rejected Nikoru to focus on his studies. Meanwhile, Luna started to feel a distance between her and Ryuto.

Elsewhere, Ryuto happened to meet Maria. Hence, he asked her to not speak to him personally. Maria accepted the request. Unfortunately, soon after, she was harassed by someone and Ryuto came to her rescue. This incident led to Maria losing her earring.

Later, Luna tried breaking up with Ryuto because she believed that if she opened up to him, he would hate her. However, Ryuto reassured Luna about her feelings, helping them retain their relationship.

Following that, Ryuto also helped Luna mend her relationship with her sister Maria by locating the latter's lost earring.

What to expect from Our Dating Story episode 12?

Ren Nishina as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 12, titled You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Experiencing Things Together Story, is set to be the season finale. Hence, the upcoming episode may have a huge plot point for Ryuto and Luna.

Elsewhere, it seems like Nikoru is set to get back together with Shugo Sekiya. Evidently, Nishina is set to be saddened by the development. As for Akari, she is seemingly set to have a huge plot development as well.