Our Dating Story episode 11: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Our Dating Story episode 11 is set to be released on Friday, December 15, 2023. The anime will first be televised on TV networks in Japan like BS11, AT-X, TOKYO MX, and others. Following that, the anime will also be available to stream online internationally.

The previous episode saw Luna wondering if Ryuuto would be better off with Maria. Soon after, Akari spotted Luna with a boy. However, after some deduction, it was revealed that the boy was Shuugo Sekiya. That's when Shuugo revealed that he was Nikoru's ex-boyfriend and Luna was trying to get them back together. While Shuugo did get back with Nikoru, Ijichi messed up by confessing to Akari.

Our Dating Story episode 11 release times in all regions

Nikoru and Shuugo as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 11 will be titled You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Parting Ways Story. It will be aired on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST.

However, due to different time zones times across the world, the anime episode will be released at varying times accordingly.

Our Dating Story episode 11 will be released internationally at these times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am Friday December 15 Central Standard Time 7:30 am Friday December 15 Eastern Standard Time 8:30 am Friday December 15 Greenwich Mean Time 1:30 pm Friday December 15 Central European Time 2:30 pm Friday December 15 Indian Standard Time 7 pm Friday December 15 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday December 15 Australia Central Standard Time 11 pm Friday December 15

Our Dating Story episode 11 broadcast and streaming details

Ryuuto and Shuugo as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 11 will first be televised on TV networks in Japan like BS11, AT-X, TOKYO MX, and others. After that, the anime will be available to stream internationally on the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, Our Dating Story anime has also been licensed by Muse Communications for Southeast Asia. Hence, the anime episode will be available to watch online for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in selected regions.

Recap of Our Dating Story episode 10

Akari as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 10, titled You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Passing Each Other Story, saw Luna hinting at breaking up with Ryuuto as she wondered if Maria was a better partner for him. Later, Akari spotted Luna with a person. However, given the clues she had, she suspected that Luna had taken part in compensated dating. Thus, Ryuuto tried investigating it. That's when he found out that the boy was none other than Shuugo Sekiya.

Ryuuto suspected that Shuugo was Luna's ex-boyfriend, but in reality, he was Nikoru's ex-boyfriend. Luna was trying to get them back together. The episode later saw Shuugo and Nikoru get back together. Seeing this, Ijichi confessed to Akari, hoping for a relationship. However, Akari did not know enough about Ijichi and rejected him.

What to expect from Our Dating Story episode 11?

Luna Shirakawa as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 11, titled You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Parting Ways Story, will most likely see Luna and Ryuuto taking some time off from each other. While they do love each other, Luna has some doubts about her relationship. Hence, she might take some time to think it over and come to a decision.

Meanwhile, the episode may also focus on Shuugo and Nikoru as they had just gotten back together. Hence, they are likely to go out on a date to learn more about each other's likes and dislikes.