Our Dating Story episode 10: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Our Dating Story episode 10 is set to be released on Friday, December 8, 2023. The series will first air on television networks in Japan, such as AT-X, BS11, TOKYO MX, and others. Following that, the series will also be available to watch online internationally.

The previous episode saw Ryuuto, Akari, and Ijichi join Luna and Maria as part of the Cultural festival committee. After starting their work on the pamphlets, Ryuuto was left to choose between Luna and Maria's design. However, prior to making this choice, Ryuuto became aware of Maria's feelings towards both Luna and himself.

Our Dating Story episode 10 release time in all regions

Nishina, Ryuuto, and Ijichi as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 10 will be titled You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Passing Each Other Story. It will be aired on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST.

However, due to different time zones across different regions of the world, the anime episode will be released at varying times accordingly.

Our Dating Story episode 10 will be released internationally at these times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am Friday December 8 Central Standard Time 7:30 am Friday December 8 Eastern Standard Time 8:30 am Friday December 8 Greenwich Mean Time 1:30 pm Friday December 8 Central European Time 2:30 pm Friday December 8 Indian Standard Time 7 pm Friday December 8 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday December 8 Australia Central Standard Time 11 pm Friday December 8

Our Dating Story episode 10 broadcast and streaming details

Akari as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 10 will first be aired on television networks in Japan like AT-X, BS11, TOKYO MX, and others. After that, the anime episode will be available to watch online internationally on the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, the series has also been licensed by Muse Communications for Southeast Asia. Hence, Our Dating Story anime will be available to stream for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in selected regions.

Recap of Our Dating Story episode 9

Luna Shirakawa as seen in Our Dating Story episode 9 (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 9, titled Our Running Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me Run Together, saw Ryuuto join Luna and Maria in designing the pamphlet for the cultural festival. Both girls presented unique concept designs, and although Ryuuto favored Maria's design, he had a tough time choosing Maria's design over Luna's design.

Later in the episode, Maria opened up to Ryuuto about her desire to get close to Luna. Ryuuto believed that he had found a way to help Luna become friends with Maria. That's when Maria confessed that she was still in love with Ryuuto, and Luna overheard this conversation. Soon after, Ryuuto ended up choosing Maria's pamphlet design.

What to expect from Our Dating Story episode 10?

Ryuuto Kashima and Shuugo Sekiya as seen in Our Dating Story episode 9 (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 10, titled You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Passing Each Other Story, will most likely reveal how Shuugo Sekiya affects the story. Since his first appearance, his character has been hinted at having some relation to the female characters in the story. With Shuugo paired up with Nikoru in the opening theme video, it can be presumed that Shuugo may have a history as Nikoru's ex-boyfriend or could be a potential future love interest.

In addition, there seem to be some developments surrounding Maria and Akari. While Maria has revealed her feelings toward Ryuuto, it seems like Ijichi is making some progress with Akari.

