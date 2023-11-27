Our Dating Story episode 9: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Our Dating Story episode 9 is set to release on Friday, December 1, 2023. The anime will first be aired on television networks like BS11, TOKYO MX, AT-X, and others in Japan. After that, it will be made available to watch online internationally.

The previous episode saw Ryuuto invite Nishina and Ijichi to go play airsoft with Luna, Nikoru, and Akari. This plan allowed Nishina and Ijichi to learn about their likable qualities. Later, following a date, Luna conveyed to Ryuuto that they no longer needed to celebrate monthly anniversaries.

The episode also saw Ryuuto meet a boy named Sekiya, who agreed to help him out with Maria Kurose.

Our Dating Story episode 9 release times in all regions

Our Dating Story episode 9 will be titled Our Running Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me Run Together. It is set to air on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST.

However, due to different time zones all around the world, the anime episode will be released at varying times.

Our Dating Story episode 9 will be released internationally at these times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am Friday December 1 Central Standard Time 7:30 am Friday December 1 Eastern Standard Time 8:30 am Friday December 1 Greenwich Mean Time 1:30 pm Friday December 1 Central European Time 2:30 pm Friday December 1 Indian Standard Time 7 pm Friday December 1 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday December 1 Australia Central Standard Time 11 pm Friday December 1

Our Dating Story episode 9 streaming details

Our Dating Story episode 9 will first be broadcast in Japan on television networks such as BS11, TOKYO MX, and AT-X. After that, the anime episode will be available to stream online internationally on anime streaming platform Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, Muse Communications has also licensed the series for Southeast Asia. Hence, Our Dating Story anime series will be available to watch for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in selected regions.

Recap of Our Dating Story episode 8

Our Dating Story episode 8, titled Our Survival Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Us Play Survival Games, saw Ryuuto invite his friends Nishina and Ijichi to join him and Luna to play airsoft with Nikoru and Akari.

Following a match that saw Nikoru outperform others, the group went to a restaurant where Ijichi and Nishina learned about their likable qualities.

After that, Luna and Ryuuto went out on a date, following which Luna conveyed to Ryuuto that they no longer needed to celebrate monthly anniversaries. Seeing how committed Luna was to him, Ryuuto began trying to become a man worthy of her.

Hence, he started going to prep school. However, Maria Kurose started going to the same prep school. Fortunately, a boy named Shuugo Sekiya agreed to help Ryuuto with Maria.

What to expect from Our Dating Story episode 9?

Our Dating Story episode 9, titled Our Running Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me Run Together, will see Luna and Maria collaborate to start preparations for the Sports and Cultural festival. Hence, Ryuuto is likely set to act as a mediator for the two sisters.

Elsewhere, it seems like Yuusuke Ijichi will also try to get close to Akari Tanikita. After learning that Akari liked tall boys, he developed some fondness for her. Hence, he might make his move to possibly work with her on either of the two upcoming festivals.

