Our Dating Story episode 8: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Our Dating Story episode 8 is set to air on Friday, November 24, 2023. It will first be aired on TOKYO MX, BS11, AT-X, and other television networks in Japan. Following that, the anime episode will be made available to stream online all across the globe.

The previous episode saw Ryuuto work with Luna at the Lunamarine. Upon finishing their duties, Ryuuto received his first pay, with which he bought Luna a present on their two-month anniversary. However, during their time at the Summer Festival, Luna realized that she was not having any first experiences with Ryuuto. However, he managed to console her, making their bond stronger.

Our Dating Story episode 8 release times in all regions

Luna Shirakawa as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 8 will be titled Our Survival Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Us Play Survival Games. It is set to air on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. However, due to different time zones worldwide, the anime episode will be released at varying times:

Our Dating Story episode 8 will be released internationally at these times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am Friday November 24 Central Standard Time 7:30 am Friday November 24 Eastern Standard Time 8:30 am Friday November 24 Greenwich Mean Time 1:30 pm Friday November 24 Central European Time 2:30 pm Friday November 24 Indian Standard Time 7 pm Friday November 24 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday November 24 Australia Central Standard Time 11 pm Friday November 24

Our Dating Story episode 8 streaming details

Luna Shirakawa as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 8 will first be available to watch on TOKYO MX, BS11, AT-X, and other television networks in Japan. Following that, the anime title will be available to watch online worldwide on streaming giant Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, Muse Communications has also licensed the anime series for Southeast Asian viewers. Hence, Our Dating Story series will be available to stream for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in selected regions.

Recap of Our Dating Story episode 7

Ryuuto and Luna as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 7, titled Our Festival Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me Go to a Summer Festival, saw Ryuuto Kashima helping out at the Lunamarine. Through his shifts at the establishment, he earned enough money to buy Luna a gift for their second-month anniversary.

Later, the couple went to the Summer festival in their yukata. During this, Luna realized that she had no new experiences with Ryuuto. This led her to start crying, however, Ryuuto managed to console her. The episode also saw Luna expressing to Ryuuto that she wanted to become friends with her sister Maria Kurose.

What to expect from Our Dating Story episode 8?

Shuugo and Ryuuto as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 8, titled Our Survival Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Us Play Survival Games, will most likely see Ryuuto and Luna back in the city. As evident from the episode's preview, it seems like Nikoru, Akari, and Luna are set to go out with Ryuuto, Ren and Yuusuke for an Airsoft game. There is a good chance that the girls wanted to try it out, hence, Ryuuto may have invited his friends, or vice versa.

The preview also gives fans a glimpse of another character called Shuugo Sekiya. Thus, there is a possibility that he may have a big role to play in the upcoming episode. It is yet to be seen if he is interested in Luna or any of her friends.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.