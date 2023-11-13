Our Dating Story episode 7: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Our Dating Story episode 7 is set to air on Friday, November 17, 2023. It will first be aired on BS11, AT-X, TOKYO MX, and other television networks in Japan. After that, the title will be made available to stream online all across the globe.

The previous episode saw Maria making a move on Ryuuto. While he rejected all her advances, a rumor spread throughout the school that Ryuuto had cheated on Luna with Maria.

Understandably, Luna was so hurt that she did not listen to Ryuuto's story. Fortunately, during the Summer holidays, Ryuuto was able to convey to Luna exactly what had happened and patched things with her.

Our Dating Story episode 7 release times in all regions

Ryuuto Kashima as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 7 will be titled Our Festival Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me Go to a Summer Festival. It is set to air on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. However, due to varying time zones, the anime episode will be released at different times around the world:

Our Dating Story episode 7 will be released internationally at these times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am Friday November 17 Central Standard Time 7:30 am Friday November 17 Eastern Standard Time 8:30 am Friday November 17 Greenwich Mean Time 1:30 pm Friday November 17 Central European Time 2:30 pm Friday November 17 Indian Standard Time 7 pm Friday November 17 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday November 17 Australia Central Standard Time 11 pm Friday November 17

Our Dating Story episode 7 streaming details

Nikoru Yamana as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 7 will first be available to watch on BS11, AT-X, TOKYO MX, and other television networks in Japan. Following that, the anime title will be available to stream online worldwide on streaming giant Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, Muse Communications has also licensed the series for Southeast Asian viewers. Hence, Our Dating Story anime will be available to stream for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in select regions

Recap of Our Dating Story episode 6

Luna Shirakawa as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 6, titled Our Cheating Story: The Experienced You Cheats with an Experienced Someone Else?, saw Ryuuto rejecting Maria's advances and proposal. However, as he sat next to her to console her, someone clicked their picture and spread a rumor in school, stating that Ryuuto had cheated on Luna with Maria. This hurt Luna, and she could not bear to hear what Ryuuto had to say for himself.

During the summer holidays, Luna never responded to his texts, leaving him to believe that she wanted nothing to do with him. Nevertheless, when he found out about her whereabouts, he went to her and revealed what had actually happened.

At the same time, Luna revealed that her phone was broken, which is why she could not speak to him. Having patched up their situation, Luna invited Ryuuto to stay at her grandmother's place with her.

What to expect from Our Dating Story episode 7?

Mao Kurose as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 7 is Our Festival Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me Go to a Summer Festival. Hence, it is easy to assume that fans can expect to see Ryuuto and Luna together at a Summer Festival.

With Ryuuto having agreed to stay with Luna and work at LUNAMARINE, fans can also expect to see the couple work together at the establishment under Luna's uncle Mao Kurose's guidance.

