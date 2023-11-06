Our Dating Story episode 6: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Our Dating Story episode 6 is set to air on Friday, November 10, 2023. The anime title will first be available to watch on AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Following that, the episode will be made available to watch online all over the world.

Our Dating Story episode 6 release times in all regions

Luna Shirakawa as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 6 will be titled Our Cheating Story: The Experienced You Cheats with an Experienced Someone Else?." It is set to air on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. However, due to different time zones, the episode will be released at different times around the world:

Our Dating Story episode 56 will be released internationally at these times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am Friday November 10 Central Daylight Time 7:30 am Friday November 10 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am Friday November 10 British Summer Time 1:30 pm Friday November 10 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm Friday November 10 Indian Standard Time 7 pm Friday November 10 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday November 10 Australia Central Standard Time 11 pm Friday November 10

Our Dating Story episode 6 streaming details

Ryuuto and Luna as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 6 will first be aired on BS11, AT-X, TOKYO MX, and other TV networks in Japan. Following that, the anime episode will be available to watch worldwide on streaming giant Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, the anime has also been licensed by Muse Communications for Southeast Asian viewers. Hence, Our Dating Story anime will be available for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in select regions.

Recap of Our Dating Story episode 5

Maria Kurose as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 5, titled The Inexperienced Me Spends the Night with the Experienced You, saw Ryuuto and Luna together going to the beach to celebrate their one-month anniversary. They were later forced to stay overnight at a hotel due to a typhoon. During their stay, Ryuuto and Luna decided to wait for the right time when they could make their relationship more intimate.

The next day, Ryuuto happened to run into Nikoru, who warned him about Luna's two-month jinx. All of her boyfriends were caught cheating before they even reached their two-month anniversary. Hence, Ryuuto promised not to hurt Luna. Soon after, Ryuuto received a call from Luna to meet him at school. However, the anime made it obvious that it was Maria and not Luna.

What to expect from Our Dating Story episode 6?

Maria Kurose as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 6, titled Our Cheating Story: The Experienced You Cheats with an Experienced Someone Else?, will most likely see Ryuuto realize that Maria Kurose tricked him. There is no way that Ryuuto would not realize that he wasn't with Luna, especially after their hug at the hotel. Thus, the upcoming episode may see Maria confess her feelings to Ryuuto after getting caught.

Considering that Ryuuto is loyal to Luna, he is bound to reject Maria's advances. However, given the episode's title, there is a good chance that the anime will show a rumor being spread about Ryuuto cheating on Luna.

