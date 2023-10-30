Our Dating Story episode 5: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Our Dating Story episode 5 is set to air on Friday, November 3, 2023. The anime episode will be available to watch on AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese television networks. Following that, the episode will be made available to stream online worldwide.

The previous episode saw Maria Kurose reveal that she was Luna Shirakawa's fraternal twin. As she described her struggles, Ryuuto could relate with her. This sparked an interest in Ryuuto within Maria.

Elsewhere, Ryuuto wanted to become closer to Luna. While trying to create such opportunities, Luna described how she wanted the same.

Our Dating Story episode 5 release information

Release date and time

Ryuuto as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 5 will be titled The Inexperienced Me Spends the Night with the Experienced You. It is set to air on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. However, due to the varying time zones, the episode will be released at different times around the world:

Our Dating Story episode 5 will be released internationally at these times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am Friday November 3 Central Daylight Time 7:30 am Friday November 3 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am Friday November 3 British Summer Time 1:30 pm Friday November 3 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm Friday November 3 Indian Standard Time 7 pm Friday November 3 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday November 3 Australia Central Standard Time 11 pm Friday November 3

Where to watch Our Dating Story episode 5?

Luna as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 5 will first be aired on AT-X, BS11, TOKYO MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Following that, the anime title will be available to watch globally on streaming giant Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, Muse Communications has licensed the anime series for Southeast Asian viewers. Hence, the Our Dating Story anime will be available to stream for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in select regions.

Recap of Our Dating Story episode 4

Maria and Ryuuto as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 4, titled Our Jealousy Story: The Inexperienced You Gets Jealous of the Experienced You, saw Ryuuto's classmates react to him being Luna's boyfriend. Soon after, Maria revealed to Ryuuto that she was Luna's fraternal twin and wanted to be better than her.

Upon hearing about her past, Ryuuto forgave her for spreading rumors about Luna. However, their interaction led to Maria developing feelings for him.

Later, Ryuuto, wanting to hold hands with Luna, asked her out on a date. He had planned a scenario to hold her hand, but unfortunately, it failed. When Ryuuto tried again, he succeeded, following which Luna revealed that she wanted to get close to Ryuuto too. They shared a kiss after that and tried to make holding hands a norm for them.

What to expect from Our Dating Story episode 5?

Ryuuto and Luna as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

The title of Our Dating Story episode 5, The Inexperienced Me Spends the Night with the Experienced You, hints to fans that Ryuuto and Luna are set to spend the night together. Given their newly developed relationship, there is a good chance that they are set to spend the night together due to some unfortunate circumstance. However, fans will have to wait to get a confirmation on the same.

Meanwhile, Maria Kurose's growing feelings for Ryuuto could have her try to sabotage his relationship with Luna. Hence, part of the episode could likely focus on her plans to get Ryuuto to leave Luna for herself.

