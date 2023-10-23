Our Dating Story episode 4: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Our Dating Story episode 4 is set to air on Friday, October 27, 2023. The anime episode will be available to watch on TOKYO MX, AT-X, BS11, and other Japanese television networks. Following that, the anime episode will be made available to stream online.

The previous episode saw Ryuuto take Luna out for a boba tea date, where Ryuuto treated Luna. Soon after, rumors started spreading around the school that Luna would take advantage of boys for their money. Later, it was revealed that it was Kurose who was spreading the rumors. Upon learning this, Ryuuto declared that he was dating Luna.

Our Dating Story episode 4 release times

Luna Shirakawa as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 4 will be titled Our Jealousy Story: The Inexperienced You Gets Jealous of the Experienced You. It is set to air on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. However, due to the varying time zones, the episode will be released at different times worldwide.

Our Dating Story episode 4 will be released internationally at these times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am Friday October 27 Central Daylight Time 7:30 am Friday October 27 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am Friday October 27 British Summer Time 1:30 pm Friday October 27 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm Friday October 27 Indian Standard Time 7 pm Friday October 27 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday October 27 Australia Central Standard Time 11 pm Friday October 27

Where to watch Our Dating Story episode 4?

Ryuuto Kashima as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 4 will first be aired on BS11, AT-X, TOKYO MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Following that, the anime series will be available to watch around the world on streaming giant Crunchyroll.

In the meantime, Muse Communications has licensed the anime series for Southeast Asian viewers. Hence, Our Dating Story anime will be available to stream for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in select regions.

Recap of Our Dating Story episode 3

Nikoru as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 3, titled The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me Have a Surprise, saw Nikoru approach Ryuuto and inform him about Luna's birthday. Soon after, she helped him plan the same, during which someone clicked their picture and circulated the same. Luna saw the same and got jealous, however, upon learning that it was for her birthday, she was able to calm down.

Ryuuto treated Luna by taking her for boba tea on their birthday date. However, after the date, a rumor that Luna would take advantage of her boyfriend for money began to spread in the school. However, Ryuuto knew that Luna was always willing to pay. Hence, upon finding that Kurose was the person spreading the rumors, he declared that he was Luna's boyfriend.

What to expect from Our Dating Story episode 4?

Maria Kurose as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 4 will most likely see Ryuuto's classmates reacting to him dating Luna Shirakawa. While he wanted to keep his dating life a secret, he felt he needed to reveal it to protect Luna's integrity. Also, it is bound to have a huge reaction from everyone, as Luna was the most popular girl in class. It might also see Ryuuto face the wrath of his classmates.

Nevertheless, something to notice might be Luna's reaction to Ryuuto's declaration. While she did state that she mind revealing to everyone about Ryuuto, however, with the upcoming episode, fans may finally see how she feels about the same.

