Our Dating Story episode 3: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Our Dating Story episode 3 is set to air on Friday, October 20, 2023. The anime will be available to watch on AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese television networks. Following that, the episode will be made available to stream online.

The previous episode saw Ryuuto Kashima asking Luna Shirakawa out on a date. Given that Ryuuto had no experience, Luna led the date where the two went out shopping. The next day, Luna barely spoke to Ryuuto, which led him to believe that she wanted to break up with him. However, that was far from the truth.

Our Dating Story episode 3 streaming details and release time

Ryuuto Kashima as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 3 will be titled The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me Have a Surprise. It is set to air on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. However, due to the varying time zones, the episode will be released at different times worldwide.

Our Dating Story episode 3 will be released internationally at these times:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30 am, Friday, October 20

Central Standard Time: 7:30 am, Friday, October 20

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30 am, Friday, October 20

British Standard Time: 1:30 pm, Friday, October 20

Central European Time: 2:30 pm, Friday, October 20

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm, Friday, October 20

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Friday, October 20

Australian Central Standard Time: 11 pm, Friday, October 20

Our Dating Story episode 3 will first be aired on BS11, TOKYO MX, AT-X, and other Japanese television networks. Following that, the series will be available to stream around the world on streaming giant Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, fortunately for fans in Southeast Asia, Muse Communications has licensed the series. Thus, Our Dating Story will be available to watch for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in select regions.

Recap of Our Dating Story episode 2

Nikoru Yamana as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 2, titled Our First Date Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me, saw Luna wanting to talk to Ryuuto in school. However, not wanting attention from his classmates, Ryuuto asked out Luna on a date outside the school. That said, Ryuuto had no experience dating. Hence, Luna took the lead as the two went out shopping.

The next day, Luna did not respond to any of Ryuuto's texts, forcing him to believe that she wanted to break up. In reality, she had drained her phone's battery, making it impossible for her to text anyone. Moreover, she had purchased a gift with her friend Nikoru for Ryuuta as part of her one-week anniversary.

Later in the episode, Ryuuto revealed the time he asked his crush out for the first time. As fate would have it, the girl got transferred to their school.

What to expect from Our Dating Story episode 3?

Maria Kurose as seen in Our Dating Story (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 3, titled The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me Have a Surprise, will most likely see Ryuuto try to understand how he was to deal with Maria Kurose. While the girl revealed that she did not have any feelings for him, her sudden appearance may throw a wench into Ryuuto's first relationship. As part of this, fans may likely learn more about Kurose.

Additionally, the previous episode revealed that Nikoru was Luna's best friend. Being protective of her friend, Nikoru was suspicious of Ryuuto. However, this suspicion may finally be resolved in the upcoming episode.

