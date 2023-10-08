Our Dating Story episode 2: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Our Dating Story episode 2 is set to be released on Friday, October 13, 2023. The anime will be available to watch on TOKYO MX, BS11, AT-X, and other Japanese television networks. Following that, the episode will be made available to stream online.

The previous episode saw Ryuuto Kashima confess to Luna Shirakawa after he lost a bet to his friends. While he was expecting to be rejected, Luna accepted his proposal. Following that, Luna took Ryuuto to her home. While Luna was led to believe that Ryuuto wanted to make love with her, Ryuuto rejected the advances, wanting to cherish their relationship.

Our Dating Story episode 2 release times

Luna Shirakawa as seen in Our Dating Story anime (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 2 will be titled Our First Date Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me. It is set to be released on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST.

However, due to the varying time zones, the episode will be released at different times worldwide.

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30 am, Friday, October 13

Central Standard Time: 7:30 am, Friday, October 13

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30 am, Friday, October 13

British Standard Time: 1:30 pm, Friday, October 13

Central European Time: 2:30 pm, Friday, October 13

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm, Friday, October 13

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Friday, October 13

Australian Central Standard Time: 11 pm, Friday, October 13

Our Dating Story episode 2 streaming details

Ryuuto Kashima as seen in Our Dating Story anime (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 2 will first be aired on TOKYO MX, BS11, AT-X, and other Japanese television networks. Following that, the anime will be available to stream globally on streaming giant Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, Muse Communications has licensed the series for airing in Southeast Asia, allowing fans to watch the anime for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Recap of Our Dating Story episode 1

Our Dating Story episode 1, titled Our Confession Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me, saw Ryuuto Kashima develop feelings for Luna Shirakawa. Sometime later, Ryuuto lost a bet to his friends that saw him confess to his crush Luna Shirakawa. While Ryuuto was expecting to be rejected by Luna, she accepted his proposal.

Ryuuto Kashima as seen in Our Dating Story anime (Image via ENGI)

Following that, Luna and Ryuuto went back home together. However, unbeknownst to Ryuuto, Luna wanted to do some naughty things with him, thinking that she was required to do the same. However, Ryuuto rejected her advances, wanting to cherish their relationship.

What to expect from Our Dating Story episode 2?

Our Dating Story episode 2, titled Our First Date Story: The Experienced You and the Inexperienced Me, will most likely see Ryuuto and Luna go on their first date. While the first episode showed them going home together, the anime has yet to show both characters in a date setting. This should allow Ryuuto and Luna to have some new experiences.

Considering the differences between the two characters, both of them may finally get introduced to each other's worlds. This may also see them introduce their partners to their friends.

