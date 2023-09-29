Our Dating Story episode 1: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Our Dating Story episode 1 is set to be released on Friday, October 6, 2023. The anime will be available to watch on TOKYO MX, BS11, AT-X, and other Japanese television networks. Following that, the episode will be made available to stream online.

Also known as You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story, the anime serves as an adaptation of the Japanese light novel series of the same name by Makiko Nagaoka with illustrations by magako. In February 2022, a manga adaptation by Noyama Carpaccio was serialized on Square Enix's Gangan Online web service. Soon after, an anime adaptation produced by ENGI was announced.

Ryuuto Kashima and Runa Shirakawa will go on their first date in Our Dating Story episode 1

Release date and time, where to watch

Runa Shirakawa as seen in Our Dating Story episode 1 (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 1 is set to be released on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. However, due to the varying time zones, the episode will be released at different times worldwide.

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30 am, Friday, October 6

Central Standard Time: 7:30 am, Friday, October 6

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30 am, Friday, October 6

British Standard Time: 1:30 pm, Friday, October 6

Central European Time: 2:30 pm, Friday, October 6

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm, Friday, October 6

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Friday, October 6

Australian Central Standard Time: 11 pm, Friday, October 6

Ryuuto Kashima and Runa Shirakawa as seen in Our Dating Story anime (Image via ENGI)

Our Dating Story episode 1 will be aired on TOKYO MX, BS11, AT-X, and other Japanese television networks. That said, the anime has yet to announce how it will be streamed globally. Fortunately, Muse Communications has licensed the series for airing in Southeast Asia, meaning that fans should be able to watch it on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Ryuuto Kashima and Runa Shirakawa as seen in Our Dating Story anime (Image via ENGI)

The anime's opening theme song is called Love You Tender!, which will be performed by Maaya Uchida. As for the ending theme song, it is titled Ai kotoba and will be performed by AliA.

What to expect from Our Dating Story?

Our Dating Story episode 1 will most likely introduce us to the series protagonists, Ryuuto Kashima and Runa Shirakawa. Ryuuto is a gloomy person who likes to spend his time watching live streams. The first episode will see Ryuuto lose a bet, which will have him confess to Runa, the most popular girl at school.

Ryuuto Kashima as seen in Our Dating Story anime (Image via ENGI)

Runa is the most beautiful girl at school and is admired by everyone. Nevertheless, when Ryuuto asks her out, she accepts his proposal and goes out on a date with him. Given Ryuuto's inexperience in the dating realm, Runa will probably take the lead. However, this may result in a series of doubts in both of their minds.

They are both from different worlds and have different friends and interests. Regardless, they will gradually learn to relate to each other and embrace each other's uniqueness.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.