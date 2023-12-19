Power Book III: Raising Kanan complete release schedule - All episodes and when they arrive

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Sascha Penn's American crime drama series, premiered on Starz on July 18, 2021. It follows on from Power and serves as both a prequel and a spin-off. The third season premiered on December 1, 2023. In November 2023, a few months before the third season's launch, the television show was given a renewal for its fourth season.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes viewers back to 1991 in an era where fly shearling coats were a sign of status and Supras were the whip of choice. Kanan emerges from his mother Raq's shadow and takes over the streets of Southside Jamaica, Queens, cleverly maneuvering through this world of glamour and risk.

Each new chapter heralds the arrival of new, more nuanced characters in this Power universe.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 will have 10 episodes

Season one went down so well with Starz subscribers that a second season was inevitable. In its second appearance, Raising Kanan explores the adolescence of Kanan Stark (Makair Curtis).

Raising Kanan season 1 had about 10 episodes, laying the foundation of the fight for power within the family's drug business. It premiered on July 18, 2021, and ended on September 26 the same year.

Season 2 also had 10 episodes. Renewed on July 12, 2021, it debuted on August 14, 2022, and had its last episode aired on October 23, 2022. The third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiered on the first of December, 2023. There will likely be ten episodes in this season.

All the episodes of Raising Kanan with the date of release

Season 3 of the series has aired only three episodes so far, and the remaining seven are in line. We have a list of the episodes of all the seasons with their dates of release:

Season 1 - Raising Kanan

Episode Title Release Date 1 Back in the Day July 18, 2021 2 Reaping and Sowing July 25, 2021 3 Stick and Move August 01, 2021 4 Don't Sleep August 08, 2021 5 Choose Your Battles August 15, 2021 6 Level Up August 29, 2021 7 Stay in Your Lane September 05, 2021 8 The Cost of Business September 12, 2021 9 Loyal to the End September 19, 2021 10 Paid in Full September 26, 2021

Season 2 - Raising Kanan

Episode Title Release Date 1 The More Things Change August 14, 2022 2 Mind Your Business August 21, 2022 3 Sleeping Dogs August 28, 2022 4 Pay the Toll September 04, 2022 5 What Happens in the Catskills September 11, 2022 6 It's a Business, Man September 18, 2022 7 No Love Lost October 02, 2022 8 A House is Not a Home October 09, 2022 9 Anti-Trust October 16, 2022 10 If Y'Don't Know, Now Y'Know October 23, 2022

Season 3 - Raising Kanan

Episode Title Release Date 1 Home Sweet Home December 01, 2023 2 Flipmode December 08. 2023 3 Open For Business December 15, 2023 4 In Sheep's Clothing December 22, 2023 5 Brothers and Keepers December 29, 2023

What has happened in Power Book III: Raising Kanan till now?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is all about family and the fight for power. Raquel "Raq" Thomas, Kanan Stark's fierce mother and boss, taught him the unspoken laws of the corner and the importance of family above all else.

It seems like everyone in Raising Kanan has a secret that has devastating implications, which they will all face as the story progresses. Although the manifestations of these deceit, secrecy, and falsehoods may differ, one thing is certain: As in the "Power" Universe, you can never trust anyone in this series.

The first season of Raising Kanan explores these betrayals, their secrets and lies, and how they fester, spread, and erupt. The theme of the first season is "You reap what you sow." In season 2, we see Raquel "Raq" Thomas consolidating power in the city's drug trade, while her son is ebbing away. Raq fearlessly extends the company into Mafia-controlled territory. Despite the weakening of their bonds, she is determined to keep his family united.

Season three brings an existential dilemma that tests the Thomas family's identities to the limit. Each character is striving for self-redemption in their unique way; Raq has finally admitted wrongdoing; Lou is battling his demons; and Jukebox is doing her best to escape the disease that runs in her family.

Though not everyone will be able to finish this deeply personal mission, the endpoint may disclose the most terrible secret of all.

You can watch all the episodes of Power Book III: Raising Kanan with a STARZ subscription. Episode 4 of season three is to be aired on December 22, 2023.